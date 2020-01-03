Why is Dakota Johnson so special to former stepfather Antonio Banderas?

Antonio Banderas Y Dakota Johnson It will always be familiar.

Banderas was married to Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, for 20 years before their separation in 2015, which meant Fifty Shades of Grey Star spent most of his life with him as his stepfather. Despite the separation, Johnson made it clear in November that he will always see Banderas as a father figure.

While introducing the 59-year-old Hollywood actor for his performance in Pain and glory at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 3, Johnson burst into tears while talking about his former stepfather.

"I loved my mother, my brothers and me, so big, so fierce and loud, that it would change all our lives together," he shared.

In an interview with E! News at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, the Genius The actor revealed that he had no idea that Johnson would be giving such a loving speech.