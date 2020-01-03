Why is Dakota Johnson so special to former stepfather Antonio Banderas?

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Antonio Banderas Y Dakota Johnson It will always be familiar.
Banderas was married to Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, for 20 years before their separation in 2015, which meant Fifty Shades of Grey Star spent most of his life with him as his stepfather. Despite the separation, Johnson made it clear in November that he will always see Banderas as a father figure.
While introducing the 59-year-old Hollywood actor for his performance in Pain and glory at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 3, Johnson burst into tears while talking about his former stepfather.
"I loved my mother, my brothers and me, so big, so fierce and loud, that it would change all our lives together," he shared.
In an interview with E! News at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, the Genius The actor revealed that he had no idea that Johnson would be giving such a loving speech.
"It was a surprise," he told E! News. "Totally. I mean, I knew I was going to deliver the speech, but I had no idea how I was going to deliver his speech, he said nothing to me."
It was a moving moment for the star, as he confirmed that the two decades that passed as a family meant both her and him.
"I thought and felt that all those years," Banderas admitted. "But I knew it was a confirmation that all those years that Melanie and I spent together were years that were not only about Melanie and me, but the family. They were worth it."
The star echoed Johnson's feeling of his speech, saying he will always consider his former stepdaughter as his family.
"And she valued that night and it was very emotional for me, because that's life," he said. "And that's one of the reasons why Melanie, today we can face each other."
"We will go to dinner. I will probably see her tomorrow in Los Angeles, and we are very good friends," Banderas continued. "And it's because of the way we understood our relationship, and the relationship we have with the people who love us and around us, especially our children. And I think Dakota took that expression in a very beautiful way because she was, and she is and will be very important to me. "
