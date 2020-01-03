Why does Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop company face a demand of $ 150,000?

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for goop
Gwyneth PaltrowThe Goop company has some explanations to make.
The lifestyle brand of actress Goop is being sued by the photographer Larry Singer for $ 150,000, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the lawsuit, Singer alleges that the company committed copyright infringement by using a photo of Bonnet House. His attorneys state: "Goop did not grant the license of the Photograph to the Claimant for its website, nor did Goop have the permission or consent of the Claimant to publish the Photograph on its Website."
The Goop team placed Singer's photo of the Fort Lauderdale home in a travel guide for the city of Florida, which remains on their website.
According to court documents, Singer seeks compensation of $ 150,000 and the profits that Goop earned from his work.
A spokesman for Goop declined to comment.
This is not the first time that the actress's lifestyle company has been sued. In 2018, the brand was brought to trial for its claim that yoni eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse and increase bladder control," among other benefits.
But, as some people suspected, vaginal suppositories did not have the expected results, as Goop said. As a result, the brand was forced to pay $ 145,000 in civil fines and they were "prohibited from making any claims regarding the effectiveness of their products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence, and of manufacturing or selling any mislabeled ads, not approved or falsely publicized medical devices. " In addition, any purchase of the eggs was refunded.
CFO Erica Moore previously stated in a statement, "goop provides a forum for professionals to present their views and experiences with various products such as jade egg. However, the law sometimes sees statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to several legal requirements … The Task Force helped us to apply those laws to the content we publish, and we appreciate their orientation in this matter as we go from being pioneers in this space to an established welfare authority. "
To avoid more incidents like that, the company created a new wellness portal with staff composed of "experienced researchers in nutrition sciences, product safety experts and doctors of traditional Chinese medicine,quot;, to examine "all the ingredients and claims of every ingestible product that we sell on Goop. "