Why does Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop company face a demand of $ 150,000?

Gwyneth PaltrowThe Goop company has some explanations to make.

The lifestyle brand of actress Goop is being sued by the photographer Larry Singer for $ 150,000, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the lawsuit, Singer alleges that the company committed copyright infringement by using a photo of Bonnet House. His attorneys state: "Goop did not grant the license of the Photograph to the Claimant for its website, nor did Goop have the permission or consent of the Claimant to publish the Photograph on its Website."

%MINIFYHTMLfbbeb8144441b5e6680e2931ec5313b711% %MINIFYHTMLfbbeb8144441b5e6680e2931ec5313b712%

The Goop team placed Singer's photo of the Fort Lauderdale home in a travel guide for the city of Florida, which remains on their website.

According to court documents, Singer seeks compensation of $ 150,000 and the profits that Goop earned from his work.

A spokesman for Goop declined to comment.

This is not the first time that the actress's lifestyle company has been sued. In 2018, the brand was brought to trial for its claim that yoni eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse and increase bladder control," among other benefits.