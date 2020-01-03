Who is Artem Chigvintsev? – Up News Info

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella confirmed their surprise engagement on January 3, after keeping the news secret since November! Learn more about the alum "DWTS,quot; that joins the wrestling star.

We are very happy for Nikki Bella, 35 and Artem Chigvintsev, 37! The couple will walk down the hall at some point in the near (hopefully) future, and just confirmed their commitment after a year of dating. "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Nikki captioned an Instagram post on January 3, revealing that Artem, who is best known for Dancing with the stars Actually the question appeared months ago! I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! ”He continued. the Total fine The star continued to reveal her emerald cut diamond and, we have to say, Artem has a serious taste! Here are 5 things you should know about the man who married Nikki.

1. I was in Dancing with the stars. Artem joined ABC's hit dance series in 2014, and has had a lot of A-listers as partners, including Mischa Bartonmusic legend Patti LaBelle and her now fiance Nikki Bella back in 2017! Although Artem never took home the main prize, he was much loved on the show during his eight seasons, although he was surprised when he was not invited to return earlier this year! "Receiving this call and from now on there will be no participation in the program, it's like going through a break for ten years," he said about Nikki The beauties podcast "I dedicated 10 years of my life to that company and they let me go three days before the announcement, that's really a blow to the stomach. I can't let anyone decide my destiny from now on."

2. Started in another dance series. Artem gained public notoriety for the first time after his debut in 2010 on BBC One Strictly come to dance what is the show DWTS Originally based on following a similar format, where professional dancers combine with celebrities, Artem spent four years in the series, which is where he met his former actress. Kara Tointon, 36. The couple won the eighth season, and Artem was close once again as runner-up with Coronación Street & # 39;s Natalie Gumede.

3. He was born in Russia. Artem was born Artem Vladimirovich Chigvintsev on June 12, 1982 in the military city of Izhevsk, Russia (formerly the Soviet Union). Discovering his love for dancing with only 13 years, his parents enrolled him in classes and finally moved to Moscow, Germany and England to pursue his passion! After four years in Strictly come to dance, Artem moved to the United States in 2014 and is now a naturalized citizen.

4. Has high-profile ex boyfriends. In 2006, Artem made headlines when he started dating DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, despite its age difference of 14 years. The couple unfortunately canceled things after two and a half years and the separation was friendly. "As much as our relationship was really good, we realized that neither was,quot; one "for the other. It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels," Carrie said at the time. Previously , Artem was married between 2004 and 2005 with his dance partner. Peacock Giselleand also went out with his Strictly come to dance companion, actress Kara Tointon from 2010 to 2014.

5) He starred in a video of Pussycat Dolls. Yes, that's right: Artem had to approach personally with the only Nicole Scherzinger! The dance professional occupies a prominent place in the sexy 2009 video of "Hush Hush,quot;. Starting as a dissolved ballad, the song shifts midway with an epic version of Gloria Gayner"S,quot; I Will Survive. " Watch Artem showing his movements in the video disco party scene with the sexy ladies PCD!