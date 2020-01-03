Where Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin meet after split speculation

When looking for a babysitter with care.com, Jana could not help noticing some of the photos that potential candidates were posting. "I just don't understand some of these girls who post photos on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the woman is hiring?" She shared in an episode. "I'm laughing because this picture was like & # 39; Hi, I'm 22 years old and I have turgid breasts & # 39;" Jana said. "I like it, don't post the picture of turgid breasts. You're not going to be hired. I'm not hiring you. And I'm not saying post an ugly photo, I'm just saying … you should dress for the role."

The singer added: "It's not that I don't trust my husband, it's not that I don't trust, you know, whatever … I think he's not smart. I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I wonder: & # 39; Well, a little you asked for it, she's a little hot & # 39 ;. Do you know what I mean? You're close. " Later I would clarify your comments on Instagram.