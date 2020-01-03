What to know about the death of Iranian General Suleimani

The US drone attack near Baghdad airport on Friday morning that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian commander, dramatically increased tensions between Washington and Tehran, threatening to launch hostilities to the war.

This is what you should know about what just happened and what comes next.

Who was Major General Qassim Suleimani?

General Suleimani was the most powerful security and intelligence commander in Iran. He was the lifelong leader of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, the branch of the country's powerful security apparatus that looks outward.

He worked closely with Iraqi and Lebanese allies, fostering power forces to form an axis of Shiite power throughout the region. His profile was raised in the middle of the fight to prop up President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, and later the fight against the Islamic State.

The United States and Israel had long designated him as a terrorist, but many in Iran praised him as a hero.