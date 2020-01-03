What to expect from the Peter Weber season of The Bachelor

The seat belt sign is on and you should prepare for turbulence.
The Bachelor come back in a few days, with Peter Weber in the cabin, ready to take off. You may have to check your hand luggage and you may be stuck in a middle seat, but don't worry: in the unlikely event of an emergency, there is a raft under your seat and oxygen masks will descend from the roof. Be sure to put on your own mask before helping others, and you will get over it.
If you have already exceeded plane references, we have bad news for you. Starting Monday, we will see Pilot Pete dating approximately 30 different women on the trip to find love, and the boarding has not even begun. We have a long way to go, but all the signs point to a season full of drama and some "Single First ".
We receive advances of the season from Peter and Chris Harrison, and Chris says that a "Ben Higgins guy,quot; is waiting for us.
"Very emotional, very sincere, will be a fan favorite," he says. "But like Ben, he really compartmentalizes these relationships and finds it difficult to determine his type and where he wants to go, and that can lead to some problems, as happened with Ben, in the future."
Pete won't jump over any fence, but Chris says there are some great "less tangible,quot; moments that aren't related to construction that could be compared "in an emotional way."
"There is a time when the hat I have to wear is hard love, like being older statesmen, hey, enough, we have to take some steps here. I don't want to give too much, but here is an emotion,quot; Where does this come from, and I think that is why this season will really be known. "
And in Peter's words?
"I would say that I hope that my season is one of the best seasons for people who are really watching this show for a love story. I think my season is probably one of the best seasons to live indirectly through my story, with the hope to have her be one of the best love stories, "he said.
While there will be a lot of drama (which he says is good, because that means it is working), Pete jokes that his big moment in the windmill is when he has the new scar on his forehead, which arose from a "strange accident ".
"It was a strange accident, it was crazy, no lesson was learned. It is a golf cart and glass, and the golf cart did not even move, and boom, everything happened, quite traumatic at the time but ended up being Good, "he says. "I went on a date the next day, everything was fine. Now I have some character."
This is what we know most:
There are 30 contestants competing for Peter's heart on the first night, and that number does not include Hannah Brown. The former sexual partner of Pete's windmill appears the first night to talk with Peter that Chris Harrison described as "an obstacle that we had to eliminate before moving forward,quot; because the relationship "did not have a clean and clear break,quot;.
Hannah also participates in one of the dates, a group date focused on sexual fantasies, and we will only say that her time in the program could have been underestimated by the promotions. (I must say, between this, Colton's fence jump and Hannah's sexual conversation with Luke, the promotions have been doing a great job underestimating some of the best moments in these programs in recent years.)
There aren't many contestants yet, but there's a woman Chris Harrison could confirm is a big part of the drama this season: Victoria Fuller.
A B C
"I will say this with Victoria. She is in the middle of everything, and I mean it. It's strange. Part of that is her fault, part is not, and there are some of those things this year that people get tangled up in. in some things and I say, how did you get into this? And they say, I don't know, "says Chris. "But there is a lot of drama surrounding Victoria, and many bachelor parties surrounding her. Things that have never happened to people before. Some things happen because of her, others don't, but it happens."
Naturally, after the road of the last season of High school It was, this season is likely to get pretty sexy.
Peter says his main focus was to be true to himself and not change for anyone.
"I understand that the windmill is part of my story and will always be part of my story … this season is much more than just that windmill. It's not even about the windmill," he said. "This season with fantasy suites, it's unique in its own way, and it's a great week."
"There is much more than sex," he says, although he knows that the women of his season saw him in High school and know how comfortable you are talking openly about the subject. Click play in the video above to hear more about that topic, or click on any promotion for next season.
Now, we have one last thing to discuss before starting this weekend.
Every recent season, the man / outing known as Reality Steve has been able to spoil the end, including who was proposed and if the relationship lasted. He has been wrong a couple of times, but then he corrected himself. This time, he doesn't seem to have a clue, and in an interview with THR, Peter says he will continue like this.
"I am very sure that nobody can spoil it," he said. "There is a reason why I believe that, and obviously I can't say it any other way, it betrays it. I am very sure that the Reality Steve and all these people, are not going to find out what happens, there is no way we are going to find out And I am very excited about that because I think that is what this program has wanted for a while and I am excited that for my season there is a very good chance of it happening, and I am excited for everyone to come on the trip and not know what happens in the end, and may they live it with me. "
That is a bold statement, and there is a theory floating around that perhaps, at a first time for the franchise, the end will unfold live. That means that Peter has not yet made a decision, and is actually getting the time to make the right decision. It may also mean that Hannah Brown could still be in the mix, in our dreams.
If that's really what the program is doing, then it's great if you ask us, and it's time. Any dirt that arises while the program is broadcasting can influence Peter's final decision, and he actually has time to make an informed and more natural decision than what he is supposed to take, after two months of barely leaving.
If that is not what this means, then we have no idea what this means, but we hope you are right and that the season really remains intact, even if it makes our work a little more difficult.
Click play in all the videos above to get information about what is to come and join us on Monday night for one of the wildest premieres we've seen. We weren't prepared, and neither could you be.
The Bachelor airs on monday at 8 p.m. on ABC
Additional report by Alli Rosenbloom