What to expect from the Peter Weber season of The Bachelor

Now, we have one last thing to discuss before starting this weekend.

Every recent season, the man / outing known as Reality Steve has been able to spoil the end, including who was proposed and if the relationship lasted. He has been wrong a couple of times, but then he corrected himself. This time, he doesn't seem to have a clue, and in an interview with THR, Peter says he will continue like this.

"I am very sure that nobody can spoil it," he said. "There is a reason why I believe that, and obviously I can't say it any other way, it betrays it. I am very sure that the Reality Steve and all these people, are not going to find out what happens, there is no way we are going to find out And I am very excited about that because I think that is what this program has wanted for a while and I am excited that for my season there is a very good chance of it happening, and I am excited for everyone to come on the trip and not know what happens in the end, and may they live it with me. "

That is a bold statement, and there is a theory floating around that perhaps, at a first time for the franchise, the end will unfold live. That means that Peter has not yet made a decision, and is actually getting the time to make the right decision. It may also mean that Hannah Brown could still be in the mix, in our dreams.