What the 2020 Winter Classic meant for the NHL, Dallas and the South Hockey fan

DALLAS – Ponds don't usually freeze in Dallas, but on Wednesday in the Cotton Bowl, an artificial pond does.

The NHL brought the league's most prestigious regular season competition to the Lone Star State, making it the southernmost regular season outdoor hockey game in the history of the NHL, and it didn't disappoint. Officially, 85,630 fans attended to see the Dallas Stars defeat the Nashville Predators dramatically on New Year's Day, making it the second most assisted NHL game in history (behind the 2014 Winter Classic).

Some fans bristled when the league announced an outdoor hockey game in the south, but southern hockey fans are used to it.

I grew up in the south, and I'm proud of that. I also grew up as a big hockey fan when many of my friends were not. When I went to college, I had many strange looks every time teachers and classmates asked me what I was doing and answered: "I would like to work in hockey media."

This is not your fault. They are not used to it. It just doesn't happen. The lakes and ponds in Louisiana don't freeze either, so while it's true that hockey is different in the south, it's still very much alive.

"Are you sure you want to do hockey?" It was the first question a teacher asked me after my graduation ceremony. "Yes," was my answer, plain and simple. Why? Because there is a group of passionate hockey fans that is overlooked in the south and I have never met a person who has watched a live match and has not invested.

So my personal goal was to try to bring some of that northern style for winter sport to the depths of the south. Despite being a daunting task, the hockey media were the medium in which I chose to work, and the NHL surely recognizes the same untapped potential, which led them to choose Dallas as the host of the 2020 Winter Classic.

Even some players do not have the same expectations for the southern teams as for the northern ones. Alternate star captain Tyler Seguin, who was traded to Dallas for Boston in 2013, admits he didn't know what to expect.

"I expected cowboy hats and running horses and everything, the typical things," Seguin said Tuesday. "But the people we have here, the fan base we have here, I think the NHL saw a bit of that in the NHL draft (in 2018) and they liked what they saw and now we are here for this game and it goes be a good day. "

But Seguin was not the only player who doubted hockey in Dallas. Sergei Zubov, a recently admitted Hall of Famer, has admitted externally that he did not want to be moved to Dallas when the Penguins distributed it in 1996. But once here, a Stanley Cup and many excellent years of close-knit hockey later, It was forever. consecrated in Toronto.

There is a stigma that true hockey fan bases don't exist, or barely exist, in the South, but that stigma is fading.

The NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, said that more Predator fans attended the Cotton Bowl than did fit in the Bridgestone Arena in his hometown of Nashville, which has a capacity of 20,000. So, there are not only legitimate fan bases for these southern teams, but also dedicated ones.

"First of all, how amazing is that?" The head coach of the Predators, Peter Laviolette, said about the number of fans expected at Cotton Bowl Stadium. "Having as many fans and selling it as he did here in Texas … I think it says a lot about the growth of the sport, in general, to be in Texas against a team in Nashville and about 90,000 people who want to watch a game of Outdoor hockey is amazing, so we are very excited about that. "

"It's amazing to see how fans have responded with all ticket and t-shirt sales," star forward Joe Pavelski said of the Dallas Winter Classic. "It has been a great fan base since I came here and I think it will move, I think, to the game (of the Winter Classic)."

When Dallas organized the 2018 NHL draft, it gave the city and all its hockey fans their first chance to show how real their passion for the fastest ice game in Texas really is. Then, staying true to "everything is bigger in Texas," they went out of their way with the Winter Classic festivities that included, among others, Texas State Fair attractions, pig races, fried prizes and games with themes of hockey outside the Cotton Bowl for fans of all ages.

Ultimately, the event was a great success and the new decade began successfully in an impressive way.

Still, the challenge exists. Even after the ice melts and the grass is discovered, the media leave and fans retire to their homes, hopefully, an impression has been made: one of resistance and one of passion.

For south hockey fans, this was more than a game. This was a statement that we are here, we are loud and proud. Whether you come from Dallas, Nashville or any of the other southern cities that the NHL calls home for one of its 31 franchises, remember not to overlook our passion.