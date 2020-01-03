What Meghan King Edmonds wants in a couple after the Jim Edmonds drama

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Meghan King Edmonds You are ready to be intimate!
First Royal Housewives of Orange County Star is partnering with Brooke Burke Y Lilac darville For a new podcast iHeartRadio and the ladies are ready to celebrate their first episode that will be released on Monday morning.
In an exclusive preview at the premiere of Intimate knowledge, the ladies discuss what they want from a partner. It turns out that your answers may surprise you.
"I just want a partner who supports me and isn't jealous or tries to suppress it. Someone who grows up with me instead of getting stuck in a certain place. For me, that's intimacy," Meghan shared on the show. "I just need that partner by my side who will take my hand and see me."
Brooke added: "Someone who sees you, listens to you, catches you and is ready to celebrate."
Meghan agreed before adding that she wants a man who "loves you for who you are."
As fans of the star Bravo know, Meghan's marriage to Jim Edmonds headlines recently In a personal blog post titled "Broken,quot;, the proud mother referred to her husband's alleged deception and promised to "facilitate healthy, consistent and continuous relationships,quot; between her children and her father.
While relationships are one of the issues discussed in Intimate knowledge, both Brooke and Meghan assure fans that there is much more to talk about.
Only in the first episode, Meghan also opens up about sex during pregnancy while Brooke touches her failed marriages.
"The podcast is about educating each other and learning and raising our average together as women and opening a dialogue that is vulnerable and a little scary and super intimate, so let's unravel intimacy and what it means and talk about everything from doing trap to marriage, to the connection of healing to pain, "Brooke shared. "It will be an honest and uncensored conversation."
The first episode of Intimate knowledge opens Monday. You can listen and subscribe here.
