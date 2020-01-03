What Meghan King Edmonds wants in a couple after the Jim Edmonds drama

Meghan King Edmonds You are ready to be intimate!

First Royal Housewives of Orange County Star is partnering with Brooke Burke Y Lilac darville For a new podcast iHeartRadio and the ladies are ready to celebrate their first episode that will be released on Monday morning.

In an exclusive preview at the premiere of Intimate knowledge, the ladies discuss what they want from a partner. It turns out that your answers may surprise you.

"I just want a partner who supports me and isn't jealous or tries to suppress it. Someone who grows up with me instead of getting stuck in a certain place. For me, that's intimacy," Meghan shared on the show. "I just need that partner by my side who will take my hand and see me."

Brooke added: "Someone who sees you, listens to you, catches you and is ready to celebrate."