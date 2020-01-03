Wendy Williams and DJ Boof enjoy dinner together and now fans send them!

Last night, Wendy Williams was seen enjoying dinner with DJ Boof and now, fans are begging the two to make it official! The talk show host turned to social media to post a picture of their night together and the comments section was soon filled with comments about the great couple they would make.

In the caption, Wendy wrote: "Guess who took me to dinner because he likes to see me eat?"

While he didn't include the man at the time, he did label him, that's how people discovered they were together.

As you may know, DJ Boof is the DJ of his program, so it makes sense that people send them since they have seen them interact for so long.

These are some of the reactions the publication received: ‘Awwwe boof! You two would be a great couple! "/" Something is definitely happening here and I like it. "/" When will you and @djboof make it official? "

One of the comments came from the DJ himself, who responded to Wendy's post with several laughing emojis.

It seems that the two are taking advantage of their vacation at The Wendy Williams Show, as it is still on pause.

They are scheduled to return to the live show starting January 6 and previous reports mentioned how excited Wendy is to return.

The talk show host spent the winter break with her family in Miami and now that she has returned, it seems she missed spending time with her DJ!

While it's not clear what kind of relationship they have, right now, since Wendy is single and ready to mix, they could leave if they succeed!



