Watch the inspiring and moving Chhapaak title with Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak is approaching its launch and the film starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has already managed to create a stir around it. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of the survivor of the acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and her battle for justice. After impressing the viewers with the trailer, as well as with a relaxing song from the movie Nok Jhok, today, the creators released the main song of the movie and organized a great event for it.

Titled Chhapaak's main song, the song takes you on Malti's trip, rehearsed by Deepika and how she defends herself after being attacked with acid in the street. Sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and written by Gulzar, the song is optimistic and the lyrics make one feel the need to defend themselves if they are victims of injustice. If you haven't heard the song yet, check it out here.