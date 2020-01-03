Watch Hans Channel Lizzo for AGT: The Champions Performance

There is one thing we know for sure: Hans He knows how to make an entry.

In the exclusive glimpse of America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Championsabove, Hans returns to AGT stage after competing in season 13. And Hans, dressed in a bright pink suit, did not come alone. Sing Lizzo"Juice,quot; has a whole company of background dancers.

The reaction to the crowd is electric while it seems Simon Cowell He's a little … shocked. Hi, at least host Terry Crews It seems to be enjoying.

Hans, who is described as an international superstar, is a singer, dancer and accordionist from Berlin. He has been preforming cabaret worldwide for more than a decade, reaching stages in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. He came to the United States to America has talent season 13 and it was quarterfinals that year.