Watch Hans Channel Lizzo for AGT: The Champions Performance

There is one thing we know for sure: Hans He knows how to make an entry.
In the exclusive glimpse of America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Championsabove, Hans returns to AGT stage after competing in season 13. And Hans, dressed in a bright pink suit, did not come alone. Sing Lizzo"Juice,quot; has a whole company of background dancers.
The reaction to the crowd is electric while it seems Simon Cowell He's a little … shocked. Hi, at least host Terry Crews It seems to be enjoying.
Hans, who is described as an international superstar, is a singer, dancer and accordionist from Berlin. He has been preforming cabaret worldwide for more than a decade, reaching stages in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. He came to the United States to America has talent season 13 and it was quarterfinals that year.
Hans is just one of many contestants who returns to have the opportunity to be crowned winner. Acts from around the world, including winners of Brittany Talent, Australia has talent, Myanmar has talent and more, they are competing in the new season judged by Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi klum Y Alesha Dixon.
Other America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions second season contestants include Luke Islam, Michael Grimm, Puddles Pity Party, Angelina Jordan, Connie Talbot, Destiny Duo, Emil Rengel, Freckled sky, JJ Swamp Y Jack vidgen.
America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions the second season premieres on Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).