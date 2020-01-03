Was Trump's order to assassinate the Qassem Soleimani of Iran legal? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTML45f13fca96030cd71f101b7000a20efc9% %MINIFYHTML45f13fca96030cd71f101b7000a20efc10%

Washington DC – The assassination of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States has raised questions about whether President Donald Trump had the legal authority to order the murder on Friday.

Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, was killed by US forces in an air strike at Baghdad International Airport. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was also killed. Iran has threatened severe reprisals.

Plus:

The Pentagon said the drone attack came "by order of the president." The Department of Defense statement sought to justify the murder of Soleimani by citing its role of the Quds Force in the death of hundreds of coalition and US service members and the wounding of thousands more in Iraq and Afghanistan.

%MINIFYHTML45f13fca96030cd71f101b7000a20efc11% %MINIFYHTML45f13fca96030cd71f101b7000a20efc12%

Trump and his main advisers defended the decision as legal within the authority that the president has to protect US forces from attacks.

Soleimani was planning "imminent and sinister attacks," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

"But we caught him on the spot and finished it," he added. "We took action last night to stop a war. We don't take measures to start a war."

Without giving further details, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Soleimani was planning an "imminent,quot; action against American lives.

A man holds a photo of the murdered Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in Tehran (Atta Kenare / AFP)

But leading Democrats question whether Trump needed to seek congressional approval for the strike.

"It is debatable whether there was legal justification for this strike," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said at a press conference on Friday.

"This is equivalent to the Iranians killing the United States secretary of defense. If the Iranians killed the United States secretary of defense, we would consider it an act of war and respond disproportionately," Murphy said.

The answer depends largely on the facts that the Trump administration based on its decision, facts that may never be made public.

US presidents can use force, before the war, to protect American interests as commander in chief under Article II of the Constitution, said Bobby Chesney, a professor at the University of Texas Law School who specializes in issues National Security

"If the facts are as the Department of Defense said, then the president has relatively clear the authority of Article II to act in self-defense of American lives," Chesney told the Associated Press.

Climbing

But some analysts and members of the US Congress said Trump seems to be crossing the line established in the War Powers Act of 1973, risking a major escalation with Iran. Historical legislation says that sustained hostilities that endanger US forces require prior approval from Congress.

"The Middle East wars don't happen by accident," said Aaron David Miller, a senior member of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

"They are preceded by actions, misperceptions until one side takes a new step that elevates things to a new level and that is essentially what the killing of Soleimani means," Miller told Al Jazeera.

"The new place we are in is that the shadow war is over," he said. "This increased bets considerably beyond the eye-to-eye pattern that has ruled the Iran-Israel relationship and the Iran-United States relationship for years."

Protesters attend a protest against the murder of Soleimani (West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee / Reuters)

Congress approved two authorizations for the use of military force in wars against al Qaeda in 2001 and Iraq in 2002.

Both the Trump administration and the previous Obama administration claimed authority to attack ISIL (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq under the authorization of 2001, launched the so-called global "war on terror,quot; of the United States.

But Congress has not authorized military action against Iran and national security experts said prior authorizations cannot be interpreted to cover a new war.

"We need a new authorization," said Lawrence Korb, a senior member of the Center for American Progress, a group of experts allied with the Democratic Party.

"We cannot trust what was approved in 2001 and say that justifies what the president did," said Al Jazeera Korb, also a former assistant secretary of defense.

Would Congress support Trump?

Whether Congress would support Trump in a war with Iran is highly uncertain. As tensions between the US UU. And Iran increased in 2019, the Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to ban the Trump administration from taking military action against Iran. That provision was removed from a defense legislation at a conference with the Senate led by Republicans.

In addition, with a trial of political judgment in the Senate and the 2020 elections only 10 months away, the Trump administration is already facing a credibility problem in Congress. Democrats on Friday asked for an immediate explanation of the president's decision and raised doubts about Trump's strategy against Iran.

"I am deeply concerned about the dangers of an expensive long-term military confrontation with Iran," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"This action has the effect of destabilizing an already unstable area of ​​the world," Blumenthal told reporters on Friday.

Since most senators have not yet returned to Washington, DC, after the holiday break, Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Trump administration officials will inform staff assistants on Friday. There will be a second briefing for senators when they return next week, he said.

A protester holds the photo of Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran (West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee / Reuters)

Trump's ally and prominent US senator Lindsey Graham thanked the president for the decision.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for defending the United States," Graham tweeted.

McConnell called Soleimani "the main terrorist in Iran."

"The architect and chief engineer of the most active state sponsor in the world of terroism has been removed from the battlefield at the hands of the US military," McConnell said.

But analysts and defenders against the war disputed that justification as a legal basis for the military attack.

"The fact that the United States has designated Qassem Soleimani alone unilaterally as a foreign terrorist does not grant the United States, in law or in practice, the right to kill him," said Hillary Mann Leverett, political risk consultant and former director of Iran's affairs in the National Security Council of the White House.

"In US law, it gives the United States the right to confiscate its assets, but not to kill it," Leverett told Al Jazeera.

Medea Benjamin, founder of the CodePink war defense group, called Soleimani's murder completely illegal.

"I can't imagine a hint of legality when this has nothing to do with the fight against ISIS," which is why American troops are in Iraq, Benjamin told Al Jazeera.

"The reality is that American troops have been in Iraq, doing illegal work against US law and the Iraqi constitution that we help draft," said Benjamin. "The murder of the most powerful military political person in Iran is such an obvious move towards war that he would have to be an idiot even bigger than Trump, not to recognize him, it's war."

CodePink and the ANSWER Coalition are organizing anti-war demonstrations in more than 30 US cities. UU. Scheduled for Saturday night calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

US media, citing defense officials, reported Friday that the United States is sending 3,000 additional soldiers to the Middle East to provide a rapid response force to protect against new threats.