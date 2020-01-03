Vote the results for your rugby team of the decade (2010-2019) | Rugby Union News





Discover the results of all your votes for our rugby team of the decade, as chosen by you!

After 231,577 of your votes, the rugby union team of the decade (2010-2019) has been decided and chosen by you!

We gave him four options per position, from full backup to loose-head accessories, and we put him to the vote to crown a XV of the last decade (2010-2019), where we enjoyed three World Rugby Cups and two tours of British Lions and Irish .

See the results of your vote below …

15. Israel Dagg (34 percent)

Leigh Halfpenny (27 percent)

Stuart Hogg (24 percent)

Rob Kearney (15 percent)

Taking his place back in the rugby union team of the decade is the former All Black Dagg. The 31-year-old retired in April 2019 due to a knee injury, but had been a pillar of the New Zealand and Crusaders lineups since the beginning of the decade.

Dagg was crucial during the victorious 2011 New Zealand Rugby World Cup campaign, as the All Blacks finally surpassed the line to again win the Holy Grail of rugby for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1987.

The full side came five times, including starting and playing the entire final, while also scoring five attempts in the competition.

Dagg would appear in 54 more tests after that World Cup for New Zealand, all the beginnings, as it became a central part of the Steve Hansen configuration.

14. Ben Smith (43 percent)

George North (34 percent)

Jonny May (18 percent)

Chris Ashton (5 percent)

Taking the position on the right is another All Black in Ben Smith, which has undoubtedly been one of the best and most consistent artists of the last 10 years.

Although he also appeared in the full-back position, Smith has acted with the same regularity in shirt 14, during which he was instrumental in the success of the 2015 Rugby World Cup and won six medals in the Rugby Championship.

13. Brian O & # 39; Driscoll (68 percent)

Jonathan Davies (18 percent)

Conrad Smith (13 percent)

Ryan Crotty (1 percent)

In his bunk outside the center, O & # 39; Driscoll of Ireland gets a considerable part of the votes to take the shirt 13.

During this decade, O & # 39; Driscoll won two European Cup medals with Leinster (2011, 2012), a Challenge Cup medal (2013) and two national titles (2013, 2014).

O & # 39; Driscoll toured with the British and Irish Lions for the fourth time in 2013, while finishing his trial race with Ireland by securing the Six Nations in Paris at the last appearance of his international career.

12. Ma & # 39; a Nonu (50 percent)

Sonny Bill Williams (22 percent)

Owen Farrell (21 percent)

Matt Giteau (7 percent)

With half the vote for his center-interior position, former All Black Nonu takes his shirt 12.

Unlike Dagg and Smith who are already on this team, Nonu can claim the fact that he started the final victories of the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup, one of the only 20 players that has won more than one.

He finished his test race after that 2015 World Cup, signing with a fabulous 103 caps.

11. Bryan Habana (64 percent)

Julian Savea (26 percent)

Liam Williams (7 percent)

Nemani Nadolo (3 percent)

On the left wing, there was only one option when it came to voting, as Springbok Habana dominated its vote for shirt 11.

In 2012, Havana collected the Currie Cup honors and was also named player of the year by the Rugby Union of South Africa.

With the French team Toulon, Havana won the European Cup in 2014 and 2015, as well as the Top 14 title in 2014.

He retired from the trial service in 2016, ending with a phenomenal 124 stops from South Africa and 67 attempts.

10. Dan Carter (78 percent)

Beauden Barrett (11 percent)

Johnny Sexton (10 percent)

Handre Pollard (1 percent)

It is possible that the 2011 Rugby World Cup victory was lost in his country due to a groin injury, but Carter would recover to return and star four years later when the All Blacks won the 2015 World Cup, and it was named World Player of the Year. .

Carter also claimed Tri Nations / Rugby Championship titles in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

He moved to France after the 2015 World Cup, and lifted the Top 14 title with Racing 92 in 2016, before moving to Japan and winning a Top League title with Kobelco Steelers in 2018.

9. Aaron Smith (47 percent)

Conor Murray (26 percent)

Will Genia (17 percent)

Fourie du Preez (10 percent)

For much of this decade, the best scrum media in the world has failed between Aaron Smith of New Zealand and Conor Murray of Ireland, with All Black winning on his vote.

Smith has enjoyed an excellent black spell since his debut in 2012, and has accumulated 87 caps and 97 points at that time.

It was also vital for his victory in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and for the victories of the Rugby Championship in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018.

1. Tendai Mtawarira (39 percent)

Mako Vunipola (24 percent)

Cyan Healy (19 percent)

Gethin Jenkins (18 percent)

His loose-headed support of the decade is another winner of the Rugby World Cup (2019) and our second Springbok in Tendai & # 39; Beast & # 39; Mtawarira

The accessory seems to have always existed, and through good and bad, has come to South Africa steadily for the past 10 years. A wonderful servant.

2. Dane Coles (36 percent)

Rory Best (31 percent)

Bismark du Plessis (25 percent)

Agustin Creevy (8 percent)

You may have had problems with injuries regularly in the latter part of the decade, but there was a time when All Black Coles redefined the role of prostitute.

It was a pleasure to see his skill set, ability to play, hands, rhythm and downloads, and the 33-year-old was another of the protagonists of the Rugby World Cup (2015) and the success of the Rugby Championship with New Zealand.

Coles simply surpasses Rory Best, who culminated a fantastic career at the end of the decade, after having captained Ireland in a plethora of history days.

3. Tadhg Furlong (46 percent)

Owen Franks (38 percent)

Jannie du Plessis (14 percent)

Ramiro Herrera (2 percent)

If Coles redefined the role of prostitute, then the same can be said of Furlong of Ireland regarding the closed head support position.

The second Irishman in your XV, Furlong's ability to excel in scrum time, while also dominating the lazy has been remarkable to see.

During this decade, Furlong was part of the first Ireland XV to beat New Zealand (2016) and the first to beat the All Blacks in Dublin (2018), was the hard head of the British and Irish Lions in all three events in one drawn series. on New Zealand soil (2017), it prospered when Ireland won a series of three tests in the southern hemisphere for the first time (Australia, 2018) and was central to a Six Nations Grand Slam title (2018).

With Leinster, he also became European Cup champion in 2017 and PRO14 champion twice (2018, 2019).

4. Brodie Retallick (57 percent)

Maro Itoje (24 percent)

Bakkies Botha (16 percent)

Lioness Nakarawa (3 percent)

His first block of the decade is All Black Retallick, and for many the Kiwi would be with a shout of being the best player in general for the last 10 years.

The 2014 World Player of the Year is a critical artist for the All Blacks, and is a truly outstanding artist in most of the events he plays.

Possessing the strength of a striker, he also has the hands and intelligence of a game medium. Front and center to the success of the Rugby World Cup in 2015, and the Rugby Championship wins in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (46 percent)

Paul O & # 39; Connell (31 percent)

Sam Whitelock (14 percent)

Eben Etzebeth (9 percent)

The only Welshman who made his XV of the decade, the legend of Wales, Jones, could hardly have been left out.

The 34-year-old man is in 134 testing and counting limits, and has had a decade to remember. He collected six Lions Test caps, playing all three games against Australia in 2013 and all three against the All Blacks in 2017.

With Wales, he raised Six Nations titles in 2012, 2013 and 2019, two of which were Grand Slams, and the last one that came under his captaincy when he was crowned Championship Player.

He also led his country to the semifinals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as a patron.

6. David Pocock (59 percent)

Jerome Kaino (19 percent)

Thierry Dusautoir (14 percent)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (8 percent)

The only Wallaby who made his XV, the recently retired Pocock has his name inked in the back row, beating All Black Kaino of 83 cap and two World Player of the Year winners in Dusautoir (2011) and Du Toit (2019)

Possibly the best exponent in the collapse in the history of rugby union, Australia was always a very different proposal with Pocock on the side.

An absolutely wonderful rugby player, and well worthy of his position.

7. Richie McCaw (78 percent)

Sam Warburton (10 percent)

Sean O & # 39; Brien (6 percent)

Michael Hooper (6 percent)

Together with old bastard Dan Carter, McCaw led the way with the most dominant voting result on his team, courtesy of a huge 78 percent to claim his place of open flank.

In the decade in question, McCaw became the only player in history to have captained his country in two successes of the Rugby World Cup, raising the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2011 and 2015, the latter in the last appearance of rugby of his career.

He also left the game as the player with the most titles of all time, having appeared on an incredible 148 occasions for the All Blacks, while McCaw began the decade by winning the World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2010.

In addition to the glory of the World Cup, McCaw lifted Tri Nations / Rugby Championship titles with New Zealand in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 in this decade, while also part of an All Black team that completed a perfect year in 2013 : winning all 14 Tests of 14.

8. Kieran Read (52 percent)

Sergio Parisse (29 percent)

Billy Vunipola (13 percent)

Duane Vermeulen (6 percent)

And finally, Read from New Zealand takes the No. 8 position in its vote for the rugby union team of the decade.

After winning more than half of the votes for his shirt, Read retired from the test after the most recent World Cup in Japan, captaining his team to third place and finishing with 128 games for the All Blacks.

Read is one of the 20 players who has won more than one World Cup, having won medals in 2011 and 2015.

The Tri Nations / Rugby Championship titles came in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, winning seven times in the 10 years, while the Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders arrived in 2017, 2018, 2019.

Read was also named World Player of the Year in 2013.