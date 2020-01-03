Violent history of Mexico: activists create memorials | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTMLe483ade66fde419c716f3344e7dd6c489% %MINIFYHTMLe483ade66fde419c716f3344e7dd6c4810%
In Mexico City, a series of memorials created by activists call attention to some of the darkest moments in the recent history of Mexico.
These "Anti-monuments,quot; also highlight a number of social problems in Mexico, including enforced disappearances and violence against women.
Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports.
