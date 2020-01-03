Video and reappeared tweets show Donald Trump's prediction of an attack on Iran

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

To say that our current administration is something else is definitely a euphemism. However, like us previously The US military reportedly carried out an air strike against Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Interestingly enough, after the action was conducted under the direction of Donald Trump, an old video and old tweets began to resurface where he predicted an attack on Iran at the hands of our president Forever, Barack Obama.

In the video, which was recorded in 2011, Donnie He said: "Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no bargaining power. He is weak and not effective. So, the only way he realizes he will be re-elected, and as sure as you are sitting there, is start a war with Iran. "

However, that was not all, in a 2013 tweet, Trump said: "I predict that President Obama will attack Iran at some point to save his face!"

Now here we are in early 2020, and he himself ordered the attack in an attempt to stop future alleged Iranian attack plans. As we mentioned earlier, it is not clear if the body had plans to attack the US. UU., But Trump saw that it was necessary to eliminate any potential threat.

On Thursday night, after the attack, it was announced that he tweeted a photo of the American flag.

On Friday morning, he spoke and said: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

He continued: “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans for a prolonged period of time, and was conspiring to kill many more … but he was caught! He was, directly and indirectly, responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTORS killed in Iran itself. While Iran can never admit it properly, Soleimani was hated and feared within the country. They are not as sad as the leaders will let the outside world believe. I should have taken it out many years ago!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

