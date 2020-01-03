Victoria Beckham doesn't think she's beautiful

Harper & # 39; s Bazaar UK Magazine / Ellen von Unwerth

The former member of Spice Girls admits in a new interview in a magazine that "absolutely" is not considered beautiful, but tries to make the best of what she has.

Victoria Beckham She feels "comfortable with her own skin" after admitting that "absolutely" is not considered beautiful.

The fashion designer reflected on her trip since she found fame in the 90's supergroup Spice Girls, and told Harper & # 39; s Bazaar magazine that he learned to accept himself along the way.

"Do I consider myself beautiful? No, absolutely not," he insisted. "But I get the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and defects and I smile: it's who I am and I'm not going to try to change that. It took me a long, long time to recognize that at 45 years. Years, I'm really fine." .

She added: "I work hard, I look good, I have four children that I am incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel happy. When you grow up, you become obsessed with the dumbest things, but when you grow old, you learn how to feel comfortable with your own skin. "

In his positive mindset, he added: "I never woke up like this. I learned a lot being very young and very, very famous. You realize that it is much harder to maintain success than to achieve it, and it is not as glamorous as people would think."

Victoria Adamswho is married to the soccer star husband David BeckhamShe continued to share that despite building a multi-million dollar empire, her family is the asset she is most proud of, and she and her boyfriend always find time to have children. Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper together.

"I wake up early exercising, but one of us will do the school career and we always try to be home at dinner time," he continued. "We are very strict about it when we are in London, at 6 p.m., we are all together, having dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot, we are a very close family."