Venetia William looks forward to an emotional day at Sandown | Racing news

Burtons Well has "big footprints to fill out,quot; for the Venetia Williams team in the handicap chase of Unibet veterans in Sandown on Saturday.

The race takes place in honor of last year's winner, Houblon Des Obeaux, trained by Williams, who unfortunately died on the track last month.

Burtons Well is an 11-year-old boy with few races who won for the first time this season at Aintree, but disappointed by Haydock last time.

"We didn't see the best of him in Haydock for whatever reason, but I hope he offers us a good performance," Williams said.

"It has some great footprints to fill out, so I hope to see it at its best."

"Anyway, it's going to be an emotional day, it's lovely that they're naming the race after Houbie."

Anthony Honeyball has had the £ 100,000 prize for Jepeck since last March, when he finished second after Takingrisks in Carlisle.

"We had a bit of annoyance with him last season, but he finished second in Carlisle for the horse that went and won the Scottish National and qualified us 127 at that time," Honeyball said.

"We just felt that he was qualified for that and that he needs to go with the right hand, we were always looking to come for this race."

"Since then, we have been fighting with him. He has climbed a bit in the weights, but he has won two and, in the meantime, has given his owners a lot of fun."

"We never wanted to chase again until this race, since a horse with its qualification for running in a £ 100,000 race is brilliant. It worked very well, it is almost the favorite."

"He earned 10 points per point before joining us, but he is not too exposed to the rules. He has a decent engine, the ground is not as smooth as it normally is for this meeting, but it should be smooth enough."

"It has been a great initiative, it is a lovely race and I hope it comes out."

Evan Williams won the race two years ago with Buywise and has two chances with King & # 39; s Odyssey and On Tour.

"King & # 39; s Odyssey has been a lovely child over the years without earning much. He has won a couple of good ones, but he always promised to win a very good one somewhere," Williams said.

"It was great to have my head in front last time, but it will be difficult with the maximum weight."

"It's an old and fresh horse and has competed at a very decent level in its time, it's worth it."

"On Tour is a fun character and is more than capable in his day, he ran well enough in this last year (third).

"We've put on the helmet for the first time, so it's worth a try, but it seems to me that everything in the race can win. They both deserve to take risks, but I wouldn't be sure."

Colin Tizzard's theater guide, who was second last year, returned again.

Assistant coach Joe Tizzard said: "He remains a solid horse and has been constant for the past four or five years."

"It's obviously not easier for him, but he seems to be in good shape and deserves to be there."