Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned from their vacation in Switzerland





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are an adorable couple. They have been together for a long time and have proven time and again that they are made for each other. Whether at their usual lunches and dinners, attending events in the company of others or going on vacation, this couple surely knows how to find time for each other. Varun and Natasha participated in the New Year in Switzerland in the company of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. And today Varun and Natasha were arrested at the Mumbai airport when they returned from their vacations.

While Varun looked like a real blue cowboy with a hat, Natasha's glow after the holidays was at her point as she headed for her ride in a pair of black pants and a sweater of the same color. Not only that, Varun's next star, Street Dancer 3D, co-star Nora Fatehi arrived at the airport to welcome Varun and even started playing some songs with the actor. Street Dancer hits theaters on January 24, 2020. Scroll through the images.