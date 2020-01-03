Vanessa Hudgens talks about the flight of traumatizing nudes photos

Paul Zimmerman / Shutterstock
More than a decade after its outrageous filtering of nude photos, Vanessa Hudgens He calls it that: "really f $% ked up."
As fans will remember, in September 2007, a nude photo of the former Disney star, then 18, was leaked online, causing headlines and humiliation for the young star.
"I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust means everything to me," he said. High School Musical star said in a statement to E! News of the time. "I am embarrassed by this situation and I am sorry to have taken these photos. I am grateful for the support of my family and friends."
"Vanessa apologized for what was obviously a trial error," said network spokeswoman Patti McTeague 12 years ago. "We hope you learned a valuable lesson."
While she was to blame for the violation of privacy at the time, Hudgens is not talking about that invasive scandal today.
"It was something really traumatic for me. It really bothers me that people feel they have the right to share something so personal with the world," he said. United Kingdom cosmopolitan. "As an actor, you completely lose control of your own privacy and it's really sad. It seems that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they will do everything they can to get to know everything I can about you. , which is flattering, I suppose, but people take it too far and end up spreading things that should be personal. "
Hudgens, who faced more leaks in later years, continued: "I think it's because there is a disconnection when you see your favorite actress on the screen, and you see her now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch her whenever you want. There is almost, I don't mean disrespect because that sounds negative, but it only makes you feel that you know them even if you don't. "
However, Hudgens, who is now 31, is not afraid to face abuse in the face.
"They have spoken to me in ways that are not appropriate. I have been in situations where they have spoken to me inappropriately, but at that time, at that time, I was the person who simply said: & # 39; No. Why you say that? You are completely out of place. I am the type of person in any situation, be it an audition or at work, if I feel uncomfortable, I will leave or let that person know that they make me feel uncomfortable, "he told Magazine. "Then, if they don't respect that, they can leave. If someone doesn't like that, they can literally f% @ k. As long as you stand firm, nobody will knock you down."
And, if that bothers someone, Hudgens sees the positive side. "I've always been a great advocate of being honest with yourself. Not everyone will like that, well, well," said Hudgens. "That makes you an individual. That makes you unique. And if we are all the same, what is the point? It is important to take care of each other, especially in this industry, and realize that it is difficult. It is difficult enough. . No one needs to make it harder. "
