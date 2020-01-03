Vanessa Hudgens talks about the flight of traumatizing nudes photos

More than a decade after its outrageous filtering of nude photos, Vanessa Hudgens He calls it that: "really f $% ked up."

As fans will remember, in September 2007, a nude photo of the former Disney star, then 18, was leaked online, causing headlines and humiliation for the young star.

%MINIFYHTML01348420b548a5bfa6ed681147a4955511% %MINIFYHTML01348420b548a5bfa6ed681147a4955512%

"I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust means everything to me," he said. High School Musical star said in a statement to E! News of the time. "I am embarrassed by this situation and I am sorry to have taken these photos. I am grateful for the support of my family and friends."

"Vanessa apologized for what was obviously a trial error," said network spokeswoman Patti McTeague 12 years ago. "We hope you learned a valuable lesson."

While she was to blame for the violation of privacy at the time, Hudgens is not talking about that invasive scandal today.