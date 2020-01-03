USMNT cancels Qatar camp due to security concerns in the Middle East

US Soccer canceled the next USMNT camp in Qatar after tension in the Middle East region increased after the death of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani.

A US-led drone attack killed Suleimani in Iraq on Thursday. There are fears that Americans will be attacked in the Middle East region in retaliation.

The governing body of American football decided to eliminate the camp on Friday and issued a statement through its official media channels.

"Due to the developing situation in the region, US Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the January national team training camp scheduled for January," the US Soccer statement said.

"Meanwhile, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's premier facilities and hospitality."

There is no official threat to Americans in the Middle East, but the situation could change rapidly as the US. UU. And Iran continue to have conflicts.

The USMNT had planned to use the Aspire Academy training facilities in Doha from January 5 to 25 with the 23 US-based soccer players. UU. And two players located abroad who are expected to attend the camp.

The camp will now be held somewhere in the USA. UU., With the location still to be determined by the federation.

The camp is likely to begin after the planned start date for January 5, as some of the staff and equipment are already sent to Qatar for the initial event. It will serve as preparation for the USMNT friendly against Costa Rica in southern California on February 1.

The USMNT also has an exhibition match scheduled against the UEFA Nations League finalist, the Netherlands, on March 26 in Eindhoven.

Having lost the qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the USMNT is looking to build to ensure that it is involved in Qatar 2022; However, he was defeated 1-0 by Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final and only made his way through the CONCACAF League of Nations group after a 2-0 loss to Canada.