US assassination of Qassem Soleimani of Iran "an act of war,quot;: analysts | Iraq News

The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States has changed the rules of engagement between Iran and the United States, say Iranian analysts.

Soleimani, who for two decades was the face of Iranian militarized foreign policy in the Middle East, He was killed in an American air strike in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was the head of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran and the architect of his military and political power.

Soleimani died alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF), an umbrella of Iraqi militias. While the PMF has been legally integrated into the formal security forces of Iraq, critics say some of the factions still operate independently of Baghdad and that some are funded and armed through the IRGC.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the murder of Soleimani in Iraq, saying that the attack was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly planned by Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement issued by Iranian state television that "a strong revenge,quot; awaited the "criminals,quot; who killed Soleimani.

Iranian political analyst Mohammad Marandi told Al Jazeera that the United States would regret the murders, which he described as an "act of war,quot; against Iran and Iraq.

Marandi said the United States has "changed the rules of engagement with Iran to kill an Iranian military and government official with such a high profile." He said the murder has practically "joined the hands of Iran and Iraq to attack US and other Western soldiers in Iraq."

Soleimani was a military figure revered in Iran because of his role in the unification of Iraqi and Iran-backed militias that reduced ISIL's military profits (ISIS) in Iraq in 2015. "He was decisive in his final defeat," said Foad Izadi from the University of Tehran. Al Jazeera

Marandi said Soleimani was loved in Iran, in stark contrast to the perception that Western media built on him, which often portrayed him as a "dark figure."

"It was not bleak at all. He was well known to the public and was often seen delivering public speeches on national occasions," Marandi said.

Iranian analyst Abas Aslani told Al Jazeera that Soleimani was an influential personality in Iranian society and played an important role in Iran's foreign policy.

He said the murder will mark the beginning of a "new chapter,quot; in Iran's political and military behavior in the Middle East.

"This murder will not deter Iran from keeping up with its foreign policy strategies in the region," he added.

& # 39; Incorrect calculation & # 39;

Former CIA intelligence officer Bob Baer said Soleimani's assassination was a big "mistake,quot; on the part of the United States, adding that Tehran's reaction could intensify tensions between the United States and Iran very quickly.

"The CIA has no real intelligence operations within Iran and no one in the Trump administration understands the Iranian mentality," Baer said.

He added that the murder has endangered US troops and US citizens in Iraq and the region, especially because the United States does not have combat troops in Iraq and the Iraqi army is too weak to defend the U.S. or other embassies. American interests in Iraq. .

"Because of this, no one can predict how the setback of this operation will develop," Baer told Al Jazeera.

Gulf Impact

Marandi, the analyst, said US Gulf allies, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), may end up "paying for US action because they have been part of the US alliance to attack Iran." .

Although the United Arab Emirates has strong commercial and economic ties with Iran, for years, along with Saudi Arabia, they pressured the United States to confront Iran's assertive geopolitical policies in the Gulf and in the region.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been waging a war in Yemen against the Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Iran and has often urged political leaders in the United States to respond to Iran's regional military implications more aggressively.

