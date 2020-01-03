Unidentified armed men kill 19 people in central Nigeria | Nigeria News

%MINIFYHTMLcccd1213a5b4d31d6d2e46dc3bd249569% %MINIFYHTMLcccd1213a5b4d31d6d2e46dc3bd2495610%

At least 19 people were killed by unidentified armed men in a night raid in a rural community in central Nigeria on Friday, according to police.

The attackers set fire to houses and other buildings of the Tawari community in Kogi state, 100 km (60 miles) south of the capital, Abuja.

Plus:

"They burned some houses, a school, a church and the palace of the local ruler," William Aya, a spokesman for the regional police, told AFP news agency. "Nineteen people were killed."

%MINIFYHTMLcccd1213a5b4d31d6d2e46dc3bd2495611% %MINIFYHTMLcccd1213a5b4d31d6d2e46dc3bd2495612%

A local security source told AFP that the murders were suspected of being a reprisal attack linked to clashes with a rival community in the area, but there was no official confirmation.

Aya said the reason for the attack and the identity of the attackers were still unclear.

"We have begun the investigation and will reveal what happened," he said.