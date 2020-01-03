U.S. Army Scientists UU. Demonstrate power and data track for the next generation squad gun – Defense Blog

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

As reported by the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center. In the US, military scientists have demonstrated a train of power and data for the Next Generation Army Squad Weapon in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center UU. C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cybernetics, Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognition) is developing a centralized energy source to target technologies in the weapon, which currently requires separate batteries for ranges, rangefinders and thermal views.

The C5ISR Center is developing a centralized energy source for small arms weapons for the next-generation army squad weapons program.

The new weapon will have greater capabilities and, as a result, will require more power than the current baseline system. A power and data rail will allow soldiers to power any device mounted on a weapon, similar to a cell phone charging platform. Electricity will run along the rail and allow energy to reach standardized contacts, eliminating the need for soldiers to manage or transport multiple energy sources.

Currently, separate batteries are required for each device, including scopes, rangefinders and thermal sights; With a power and data rail, soldiers will not have to manage the battery exchange, since a battery will provide the power needed for any device.

The weapons science and technology prototype of the next generation squad. Photo by Daniel Cler.

