Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our planes illegally to escape from Japan | Turkey News

A Turkish private jet operator said Nissan's former boss, Carlos Ghosn, used two of his planes illegally to escape from Japan, claiming that an employee falsified records to exclude his name from the documents.

MNG Jet said Friday that it had filed a criminal complaint about the incident, a day after Turkish police arrested seven people, including four pilots, as part of an investigation into Ghosn's passage through Istanbul on the road to Lebanon.

Ghosn, a French citizen with Lebanese descent, has become an international fugitive after revealing Tuesday that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "manipulated,quot; justice system in Japan, where he faces charges related to alleged financial crimes.

Lebanon received an arrest warrant from Interpol on Thursday for Ghosn, whose surprise of escape from his home in Tokyo to a separate residence in Beirut has not been fully explained.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing research sources, said a surveillance camera captured the former Nissan president leaving his home in Tokyo just shortly before escaping.

Security images were taken by a camera installed in his home in central Tokyo around noon on Sunday, and the camera did not show him returning home, NHK said.

Ghosn carried a spare French passport in a closed box while on bail to escape from Japan, NHK also said.

The businessman has citizenship with Lebanon, France and Brazil, but those passports were with their lawyers at the time of their escape, according to a lawyer.

Early on Monday, he had landed in Istanbul.

Two different clients

MNG Jet said in its statement that it rented two planes to two different clients in agreements that "apparently were not connected to each other." One plane flew from Osaka to Istanbul, the other from Istanbul to Beirut.

"Mr. Ghosn's name did not appear in the official documentation of any of the flights," he said.

"After learning through the media that the lease was benefiting Ghosn and not officially declared passengers, MNG Jet launched an internal investigation and filed a criminal complaint in Turkey."

An employee admitted to falsifying the records and confirmed that "he acted in his individual capacity," the company said.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges, which he denies, which include concealing income and enriching himself through payments to car dealers in the Middle East. He enjoyed a great deal of support from Lebanon after his arrest.

The former president said he will speak publicly about his escape on January 8.

Some Lebanese media have published a story similar to Houdini that Ghosn was packaged in a wooden container for musical instruments after a private concert at his home, but his wife called it "fiction."