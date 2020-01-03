Trump's attack on the Iranian military leader causes memes from World War III

%MINIFYHTMLc7b584c1a3511b18975d5d22ca52dc1c9% %MINIFYHTMLc7b584c1a3511b18975d5d22ca52dc1c10%

The Pentagon has confirmed that President Trump led the air raid at Baghdad International Airport that killed General Qassim Soleimani, head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran.

Donald Trump 2020 has started with a loud explosion, literally. Just one day after his wife Melania Trump revealed "peace in the world" as his new year resolution, the president of the United States could have started a war by ordering an attack in Iraq on Thursday, January 2.

The air strike at Baghdad International Airport killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran, a unit specialized in the Revolutionary Guard. The Pentagon then confirmed that Trump led the attack on Soleimani.

"By order of the president, the United States Army has taken decisive defensive measures to protect United States personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Force Corps-Quds, a terrorist organization foreigner designated by the United States, "the Pentagon said in a sentence. "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. This attack was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Trump has not publicly addressed the matter, as he is currently staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, but tweeted an american flag Thursday night after the news of the strike was heard The tweet was not accompanied by any text.

While Republicans praised the president for taking steps to deter Iranian aggression, some Democrats criticized Trump for leading the strike without congressional approval. Some people suspected that Trump ordered the re-election of the strike. "Trump starting a war at the beginning of the election year is the least surprising thing I've seen him do," wrote film director Scott Derrickson.

Meanwhile, others fear that the strike will start a Third World War and have expressed their fear with the memes, making "The Third World War" one of the trending topics on Twitter along with "Iran", "World War II" and "Trump."

"Since World War III, I'm finally going to listen to whites and take my black ** to Africa," one posted on Twitter. Another shared his concern by tweeting: "When you laughed at all those tweets from World War 3, but you end up being recruited."

"" YOU ALREADY HAVE ME HERE FIGHTING FOR WORLD WAR 3 WHEN I HAVE NOT FINISHED WORKING ON MY NEW ALBUM! & # 39; "a third user posted with a clear reference to Rihanna. Others, meanwhile, joked about inventing reasons to excuse themselves from being recruited in case a war really broke out.