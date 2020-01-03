Trump's assassination of Soleimani: five things you should know | Iran news

Tensions between the United States and Iran have peaked with the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a 62-year-old man who led the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military force.

Soleimani was very popular at home and among the allies of Tehran.

He survived several previous assassination attempts in the last 20 years and he is credited with helping armed groups win the Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group.

Here are five things you should know:

What has happened?

By order of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the US army killed Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of Iran, the foreign arm of the IRGC, in the early hours of Friday, January 3, 2020, in a close air strike from the cargo area of ​​Baghdad. International Airport.

Soleimani had been traveling in a car when the missiles fell, reportedly flying to Iraq from Lebanon or Syria.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said 10 people were killed, including five of its members, including Soleimani. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy director of Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi paramilitary unit backed by Iran, was among the dead, as were other members of the Iraqi militia.

The PMF is supported by the IRGC, which trains several groups in the region.

Al-Muhandis of the PMF was seen as the man of Tehran in Iraq.

Quds Force is the IRGC arm abroad, which has approximately 150,000 active people.

It was established after the Iranian Revolution in 1979 by order of the then supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, conceived as the defending force of the uprising.

It is separated from the Iranian army, has close ties with the current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and is designated by the United States as a "foreign terrorist organization."

Why did the United States murder Soleimani?

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since Washington withdrew from a historic nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and began imposing punitive sanctions.

In recent weeks, these tensions have increased.

On December 27, an American contractor died in a rocket attack in Iraq, which the United States blamed on Kataib Hezbollah, a militia belonging to the PMF backed by Iran. The United States responded on December 29 by attacking sites belonging to Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria, killing at least 25 combatants.

On December 31, a rare protest took place at the US embassy complex in Baghdad, a heavily fortified area, with protesters sympathetic or belonging to the PMF trying to destroy the embassy.

In a statement after the assassination, the US Department of Defense said Soleimani was developing plans to attack US diplomats and military throughout the Middle East region.

He blamed him and the Quds Force for the death of "hundreds of coalition and US service members,quot;, as well as the death of the US contractor on December 27 and the embassy's heated protest.

What did Iran say?

Calls for revenge are becoming stronger in Iran.

It was said that Soleimani had been so close to the supreme leader that he reported directly.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement published by state media: "All enemies must know that resistance jihad (struggle) will continue with a double motivation, and a final victory awaits the combatants in the holy war."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted: "The great nation of Iran will take revenge on this heinous crime."

Mohsen Rezaei, ex IRGC Commander, said on Twitter: "(Soleimani) joined his brother martyrs, but we will vigorously take revenge on the United States."

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, tweeted his response, saying: "The act of international terrorism of the United States, attacking and killing General Soleimani, the most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda and others, is extremely dangerous and a silly escalation. "

How has the rest of the world reacted?

World leaders and international groups have called for moderation. You can find all the main reactions here.

While Iraq, Syria and Russia condemned the United States for the murder, Turkey said Ankara "it has always been against foreign interventions, murders and sectarian conflicts in the region. "

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, He said the United States had the right to defend itself by killing Soleimani.

The United Kingdom called for a reduction of the scale but said that "it has always recognized aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds Force led by Qassem Soleimani. "

What is expected to happen now?

Soleimani's body is expected to arrive in Iran on Saturday and will eventually be buried in his home province of Kerman in the southeast of the country on Tuesday, after an important three-day funeral ceremony that is expected to be on a scale similar to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini & # 39; s in 1989. On Sunday, rituals will be held in the sacred city of Mashhad. His body will be taken to Tehran on Monday.

Iraqis who died in the attack will be buried on Saturday in Baghdad, according to the PMF, at funerals that thousands are expected to attend.

the The murder has generated fears of a military conflict between Iran and the United States, which could develop in countries like Iraq and Syria.

The US Department of Defense said in its statement that the murder was "intended to deter future Iranian attack plans," as it warned that it would take "all necessary measures,quot; to protect Americans and the country's interests throughout the world.

A report citing anonymous US officials said the United States was expected to send an additional 3,000 troops to the region.

Tehran has made it clear that it seeks revenge.

"Iraq is preparing for some of the most difficult days," Baghdad-based analyst Jassim Moussavi told Al Jazeera. "We await the announcement of the war at any time. If Iran decides to face the United States, Iraq will be the scene of that battle. Several Shiite paramilitary forces have begun to prepare for the zero zone."

Ali Akbar Dareini, an expert on Iranian-American affairs at the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran, He believes the attack will lead to more insecurity and violence throughout the Middle East.

"This is also a gift for (ISIL) and all terrorists in the region," the political analyst told Al Jazeera.