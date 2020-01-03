Trump seeks to shore up evangelical support at Florida event | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLa68c92b51df378e6c17921c3a0346ff69% %MINIFYHTMLa68c92b51df378e6c17921c3a0346ff610%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, will hold a campaign event in a mega-church in Miami, Florida, on Friday to underpin the support of Christian conservatives, after an important evangelical publication questioned whether the faithful should support the Republican.

Trump's event at the Church of the International Ministry of King Jesus with a capacity for 7,000 people has drawn attention to his administration's ties with the preachers of the "prosperity gospel,quot; that tell followers that generous donations to their churches will be rewarded on Earth with wealth, health and power.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa68c92b51df378e6c17921c3a0346ff611% %MINIFYHTMLa68c92b51df378e6c17921c3a0346ff612%

The growth of doctrine in recent decades, often aided by charismatic televangelist pastors, has confused classical theologians and some of the evangelical community who believe that the "prosperity gospel,quot; is in direct opposition to the Bible.

The International Ministry of King Jesus is led by Pastor Guillermo Maldonado, who encourages the faithful to give donations of "first fruits,quot; to the church in January that guarantee spiritual and financial returns later in the year.

"The first fruits are given to honor God," Maldonado said in a typical Facebook message on his page. "You cannot have the Father's favor until you honor him."

The Trump administration has aligned with other prosperity gospel leaders, including Paula White, who has appeared at the White House prayer events, and was appointed last year as an advisor to the Public Liaison Executive Office, which has the task of reaching special interest groups. .

The ministries of White and Maldonado did not answer questions about criticisms of the prosperity gospel practice.

The late Reverand Billy Graham denounced the prosperity gospel movement in 2016, saying: "Jesus was not rich nor his first disciples, at all. In fact, the only disciple who really cared about money was Judas."

More than 80 percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump in the 2016 elections. But a crack in evangelical support opened last month when Christianity Today magazine wrote an editorial about Trump's "grossly immoral character."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in a service at the Las Vegas International Church in Las Vegas. (File: Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Researchers say it is difficult to quantify the exact number of Americans who follow the prosperity gospel, but their number can be tens of millions.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 43 percent of American adults, or about 110 million people, identify with Protestantism; 59 percent of them, or 64 million, are born-again Christians or evangelicals.

Many can follow the preachers of the prosperity gospel on television or online while identifying themselves as leading or evangelical Protestants in the polls, academics say. Joel Osteen, head of a Houston mega-church, one of the most popular prosperity gospel preachers in the country, says he reaches 100 million homes in the United States through broadcasts, videos and podcasts.

Coalition & # 39; Evangelicals for Trump & # 39;

Trump's speech on Friday will mark the launch of the "Evangelicals for Trump,quot; coalition before the November presidential elections.

Last Sunday, Maldonado urged his congregation to attend the Trump event by saying, "If you want to come, do it for your pastor. That is a way to support me," the Miami Herald reported on December 29.

Those comments appear to have violated the fiscal rules that prevent religious groups from participating in political campaigns, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a nonpartisan group that advocates the separation of church and state, said Tuesday.

The church says it is not supporting Trump.

"The Evangelical event for Trump on January 3 is being paid and organized by President Trump's election campaign. We agreed to lease space in exchange for fair compensation. No church resources are used and our agreement to provide rental space is not an endorsement of the president The Trump campaign or any political party, "he said in a statement.

While the prosperity gospel is criticized among leading Christian denominations, "its basic principles have infiltrated a remarkable proportion of the theological view of the world of Americans," said Robert P Jones, executive director and founder of Public Religion Research. Institute

Paul Djupe, an academic in the department of political science at Denison University in Ohio, conducted a nationwide survey with colleagues in 2018 that found that approximately 32 percent of American adults agreed or strongly agreed with the statement. : "God will reward the faithful with health and wealth."

Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University, analyzed data from the 2012 survey to show that Americans from low-income households were more likely to believe that God rewards faith and generosity with prosperity. The beliefs of the prosperity gospel were also more common among black Protestants.

"It makes poor people feel they can be rich someday," said Burge, who is also a pastor in the American Baptist Church.

Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Dallas Baptist Church, who will deliver the blessing at Friday's Miami event, said he continued to support Trump because of his record of opposing the abortion right movement, supporting Israel and nominating conservative judges.

While First Baptist repudiates the prosperity gospel, "it is not unusual for different flavors of evangelicalism to come together,quot; to support a common cause, Jeffress said.

Trump's speech on Friday is also the first public appearance scheduled for the president since he ordered the murder. of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.