Trump says he ordered killing Iranians to avoid further attacks against Americans

The decision to hit General Suleimani complicates relations with the Iraqi government, which has tried to balance itself between the United States and Iran.

A senior Iraqi official said Friday that there was a good chance that the Iraqi Parliament, convened by the prime minister for an emergency session, would vote to force US troops to leave Iraq. The main Iraqi leaders had previously wanted to accommodate the presence of troops due to the persistent threat of the Islamic State and other regional security issues.

The Iraqi official said angry statements condemning the attack on General Suleimani by Iraqi politicians and religious leaders who, until now, had been tolerant of the Americans. He added that he hoped that Iran would retaliate soon, and that the moderates in Tehran could not contain the uncompromising. Iraq would be caught in the middle, he said.

Trump said Iraq should not accept Iranian influence. "The United States has paid Iraq billions of dollars a year, for many years,quot; he wrote on Twitter. “That is above all that we have done for them. The people of Iraq do not want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. "

A Swiss diplomat in Tehran on Friday sent a message about the murder of General Suleimani on behalf of the United States to the Iranian government, an official with knowledge of the action said. The Swiss have long acted as interlocutors between Washington and Tehran, which broke diplomatic relations in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution and the siege of the United States Embassy in Tehran.

The official did not give details of the message. The Swiss helped in a prisoner exchange last month in which Iran released an American graduate student confined for three and a half years, Xiyue Wang, for the release of an Iranian scientist held in Atlanta for violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Trump ordered the strike since his retirement from vacation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. He was scheduled to travel to Miami on Friday afternoon to address a group of evangelical supporters of his re-election campaign.