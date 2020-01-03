Trump says he ordered killing Iranians to avoid further attacks against Americans

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Friday that he ordered the operation that killed Iran’s chief security and intelligence commander, not only to retaliate for previous attacks on Americans, but also to prevent an active effort "to kill many more "Americans, while the region was preparing for a possible escalation of violence.
In his first comments about the drone attack on Major General Qassim Suleimani, who led the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Trump suggested that the Iranian commander "was caught,quot; preparing to attack US targets. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a planned attack on the Americans had been "imminent,quot; before the drone attack.
"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans for a prolonged period of time, and was conspiring to kill many more … but he was caught!" Trump wrote on Twitter, using a spelling different from the name of the commander. "He was directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTORS killed in Iran itself."
How Oil prices rose and stock markets fell, the State Department urged Americans to leave Iraq, where the attack on General Suleimani took place and where Iranian elements play a powerful role. The United States Embassy in Baghdad, which had been besieged by pro-Iranian protesters singing "Death to the United States,quot; in recent days, suspended consular operations. "WE. Citizens should not approach the Embassy," the State Department warned on Twitter.
The White House approved the attack on General Suleimani after a rocket attack last Friday against an Iraqi military base outside Kirkuk He killed an American civilian contractor and injured other US and Iraqi personnel, according to a US official who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal decision making. The Joint Special Operations Command spent the next few days looking for an opportunity.
The option that was finally approved depended on the arrival of General Suleimani on Thursday at Baghdad International Airport. If he was received by Iraqi officials, the US official said, the strike would be suspended. But the official said it turned out to be a "clean party,quot; and the strike was approved.
The strike triggered an immediate debate in Washington, where Republicans praised the action as a decisive blow against a lifelong enemy with American blood on their hands and the Democrats expressed concern that the president was risking a new war in the Middle East.
With Congress returning to the city after the holidays for an alleged trial of political judgment in the Senate, Trump risked suspecting he was taking action abroad to distract himself from his political problems at home, in the style of the political film. " Wag the Dog. "
As a private citizen, Trump repeatedly accused President Barack Obama of preparing to go to war with Iran to increase his chances of reelection in 2012.
Democratic leaders complained that Trump acted without consulting or even informing Congress first. Trump responded by retweeting a publication that compares Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, with the Iranians.
The publication of Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative commentator who was pardoned by Mr. Trump for a violation of campaign financing, he mocked Mr. Schumer's complaint that he was not informed in advance. "Neither do the Iranians, and for almost the same reason,quot; Mr. Douza wrote.
Pompeo said in news network appearances that the United States had intelligence that General Suleimani was preparing a new specific operation to attack Americans in the Middle East, but refused to give more details.
"I was actively conspiring in the region to take action, a great action as he described it, which would have put dozens at risk if not hundreds of American lives," Pompeo told CNN. "It was imminent."
He dismissed the concerns raised by US allies, who expressed fear of a wider war in the Middle East. A French minister suggested that "we are waking up in a more dangerous world,quot; after the strike.
"Yes, well, the French are simply wrong about it," Pompeo said. “The world is a much safer place today. And I can assure you that the Americans in the region are much safer today after the disappearance of Qassim Suleimani. "
Pompeo spoke with top diplomats in France, Britain, Germany and China on Friday about the strike and told his foreign counterparts that the United States was committed to reducing the scale, according to statements by the State Department.
A US official familiar with the internal discussions about the strike said the administration was still trying to figure out what's next and how to prepare for it.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the violent reaction to the death of General Suleimani could be more tense than after the US raid in 2011 that He killed Osama bin Laden, who led a stateless group and had no international support.
The decision to hit General Suleimani complicates relations with the Iraqi government, which has tried to balance itself between the United States and Iran.
A senior Iraqi official said Friday that there was a good chance that the Iraqi Parliament, convened by the prime minister for an emergency session, would vote to force US troops to leave Iraq. The main Iraqi leaders had previously wanted to accommodate the presence of troops due to the persistent threat of the Islamic State and other regional security issues.
The Iraqi official said angry statements condemning the attack on General Suleimani by Iraqi politicians and religious leaders who, until now, had been tolerant of the Americans. He added that he hoped that Iran would retaliate soon, and that the moderates in Tehran could not contain the uncompromising. Iraq would be caught in the middle, he said.
Trump said Iraq should not accept Iranian influence. "The United States has paid Iraq billions of dollars a year, for many years,quot; he wrote on Twitter. “That is above all that we have done for them. The people of Iraq do not want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. "
A Swiss diplomat in Tehran on Friday sent a message about the murder of General Suleimani on behalf of the United States to the Iranian government, an official with knowledge of the action said. The Swiss have long acted as interlocutors between Washington and Tehran, which broke diplomatic relations in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution and the siege of the United States Embassy in Tehran.
The official did not give details of the message. The Swiss helped in a prisoner exchange last month in which Iran released an American graduate student confined for three and a half years, Xiyue Wang, for the release of an Iranian scientist held in Atlanta for violating US sanctions against Tehran.
Trump ordered the strike since his retirement from vacation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. He was scheduled to travel to Miami on Friday afternoon to address a group of evangelical supporters of his re-election campaign.
In his tweets about the strike, Trump argued that the Iranians would really welcome General Suleimani's death.
"While Iran may never admit it properly, Soleimani was hated and feared in the country." he wrote. “They are not as sad as the leaders will let the outside world believe. I should have taken it out many years ago!
President George W. Bush and Mr. Obama chose not to attack General Suleimani for fear that this would lead to a spiral conflict.
"What always prevented both the Democratic presidents and the Republicans from attacking Soleimani himself was the simple question: was the strike worth the probable retaliation and the potential to lead us to a prolonged conflict?" Said Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan Democrat and former member of CIA analyst who served in Iraq and worked in the White House under the two immediate predecessors of Trump.
"The two administrations for which I worked determined that the final ends did not justify the means," he said. "The Trump administration has made a different calculation."
Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Lara Jakes contributed reports.