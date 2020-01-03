Trump begins new year fending off Democrats and attempting to win a 2nd term

Trump begins new year fending off Democrats and attempting to win a 2nd termBy ajitJanuary 3, 2020UncategorizedShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp [[getSimpleString(data.title)]] [[getSimpleString(data.description)]] [[getSimpleString(data.videoCountText)]]%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles According to reports, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale still can't be in the same place at the same time and "fight,quot; to get along! Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 It has been more than four years since Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale ended their marriage and it seems they still cannot get along,... Read moreK-Pop star Nayeon begs Stalker to stop harassing her Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 InstagramThe member of the Korean group Twice is under police protection due to the constant threat of an obsessed fan who continued to harass... Read moreEight immigrants drown when the ship sinks near the coast of Turkey | News Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 3, 2020 0 Eight people, including three women, have drowned after a ship carrying immigrants sank off the Turkish Aegean coast, Turkey's Interior Ministry said. A ministry statement... Read morePorsha Williams and Tanya Sam look amazing on their excursion: see the photos and clips Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Porsha Williams has been dating Tanya Sam these days, and she wanted to keep her fans updated, so she shared a lot of photos... Read moreOdds, predictions and betting trends for the wildcard playoff game AFC vs. Sports Lisa Witt - January 3, 2020 0 When the Bills (10-6) travel to Houston to face the Texans (10-6) in the AFC wild card playoff game on... Read more