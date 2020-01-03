Trey Songz is reportedly beaten with a $ 10 million claim in damages for alleged sexual assault

# Roommates, Trey Songz is having a difficult start by 2020 courtesy of a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to exclusive legal reports and documents, Trey is being sued for alleged sexual assault resulting from an incident in January 2018.

The last half of 2019 was happy for Trey Songz, as he welcomed his first child, a baby named Noah. However, now that the new year is approaching, Trigga unfortunately is at the center of a lawsuit that could get pretty ugly. @TheBlast reports that he was sued for $ 10 million due to an alleged sexual assault and assault that occurred at the Miami E11even nightclub on January 1, 2018.

The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, states that Trey invited her to the disco after they spent New Year's Eve 2017 together at Diddy's house. Then she alleges that once they were at the club the following night, Trey invited her to VIP, where she then alleges that Trey allegedly "assaulted and sexually abused her by proceeding to place her hand under her dress, without her consent, and trying to insert your fingers in (the) vagina without your consent or permission. "

The woman also alleges that Trey was not the only victim of sexual assault that night. He also stated that "Shortly after the incident with (Trey) in E11even (she) discovered that she was not (Trey & # 39;) the only victim in E11even, since another woman who attended the disco with the group confided (she ) that (Trey) had also passed his hands through his pants and put his fingers on his buttocks without his consent that same night. "

The lawsuit also adds that, “(Trey) intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to the Claimant by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent danger in the Claimant and Tremiane Neverson had the current ability to make his attempts to produce bodily injury towards the Claimant when he searched under her skirt and tried to insert her fingers into her vagina.

The woman is demanding assault, aggression and intentional infliction of emotional distress: the lawsuit seeks more than $ 10 million in damages. So far, Trey has not responded publicly to the accusations of women.

