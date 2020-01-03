Tottenham Supporters & # 39; Trust asks for clarity on the & # 39; racist abuse & # 39; by Antonio Rudiger | Soccer news

Met Police confirmed to Sky Sports News that the investigation has been ongoing during the holiday period without arrests.





Antonio Rudiger asked for witnesses to appear after the incident

Tottenham Supporters & # 39; Trust (TST) has asked the club and the Meteorological Police to clarify what was established by the investigation into alleged racist abuses directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German international was seen indicating that he had faced racist abuses during Chelsea's 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22.

He imitated a monkey gesture and resulted in announcements at the stadium that racist behavior was interfering with the game.

The Met Police has confirmed that Sky sports news that while no arrests have been made in relation to the alleged incidents, the investigation has continued during the holiday period with the assistance of Tottenham and the FA.

The TST said in a statement on Friday: "It's been 12 days since accusations that Antonio Rudiger was racially abused by the local crowd in the Premier League game between Spurs and Chelsea on Sunday, December 22.

"In the interest of all involved, there must now be a clear statement about what was established through the investigation that THFC announced immediately after the match.

"Either there was racist abuse, or there was not. If racist abuse occurred, the perpetrators must be punished. If none occurred, the reputation of Tottenham Hotspur fans must be cleared.

"We understand the need for any investigation to be carried out correctly. We recognize that the number of business days during the Christmas and New Year period presented a challenge. And we have been aware of the need to refrain from commenting while the investigation was in progress. Too many people They have rushed to judge before being sure of the facts.

"But the lack of an update of the Club or the Police after the initial declaration of the Club on December 23, apart from a brief reference to the ongoing investigation on December 24, It is leading to increasing levels of speculation and conjecture. The time has come for the facts, as they are known to present themselves.

"We have continually asked for a quick conclusion throughout the holiday period and now we publicly call THFC and the Metropolitan Police to urgently clarify what facts have been established and what remains to be investigated."