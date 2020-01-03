Tottenham retains interest in Max Aarons of Norwich and Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig | Soccer news





Max Aarons was of interest to the Spurs in the summer after they sold Kieran Trippier

Tottenham is still interested in Max Aarons of Norwich and Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig as they seek to strengthen on the right side.

The Spurs were interested in Aarons in the summer after they sold Kieran Trippier to Atlético de Madrid and were watching Mukiele before joining Leipzig from Montpellier in 2018.

The club has continued to monitor the development of both players and the right back has become a priority for the new head coach José Mourinho, with his team losing goals in the Premier League.

However, they face competition for Aarons, with Everton, West Ham and Arsenal joining the 19-year-old fan list, and it would be available for around £ 30 million.

However, the Gunners are not willing to spend on large transfer fees, having spent around £ 150 million on new players in the summer, with new additions described as "unlikely."

The Spurs were watching Nordi Mukiele before joining Leipzig from Montpellier in 2018

According to reports, former England youth international Aarons, who played all but two of Norwich's games this season and was the EFL Young Player of the Year last period, will cost up to £ 45 million.

Meanwhile, France's U21 international Mukiele has impressed on the right side for Leipzig, as they have reached the top of the Bundesliga this season and are eager to keep their best players in search of a first title of the German League

Its central, Dayot Upamecano, has been linked to Arsenal and striker Timo Werner has been designated as Chelsea's target.

