Toni Braxton joins her beautiful children, Diezel and Denim, to show their beautiful home in a new video

Toni Braxton decided to give fans a glimpse of his impressive mansion in a sweet video.

Fans not only saw the beautiful living room well, but also the two beautiful teenage sons of Toni, Diezel and Denim.

The talented singer and songwriter showed her splendid living room, an impressive painting of herself and her perfectly decorated double Christmas trees.

Toni’s children were in the living room playing and playing. Fans flooded the diva with sweet comments about the impressive mansion.

One person said this: "Your house is beautiful Toni💕The image on the wall wall I love that🖌️".

This sponsor shared: “Happy new year! All the best for you! And his family! Enjoy your family, love x ❤️Yes for The 2 Tree’s Toni 🙌👑❤ & I Love That Painting of You on The Wall @tonibraxton Happy Christmas Guy’s Love You! 💋💋 "

This Instagram installer declared: "They all look alike and Toni, a mother of two half men, still seems to be her little brothers, the beautiful black doesn't grow old. Am I the only one who looks at her page every day to see if she has posted that knows not 😭😂❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰😂? You are a beautiful woman who is aging back, and you have handsome children.

A fourth follower wrote: “Happy new year! Seven full days since Christmas, finally check-in. Super late! 🍓🥂🍾 Toni for you and your family, a lot of love, and your house is beautiful inside, I imagine how it will be outside💞.

In a new interview with Hollywood life, Toni talked about his new album, his family and his WE TV program, Braxton family values.

She said: "We are family. We grew up together. We always like to play, laugh and laugh. We don't seem to be working. We often forget that the cameras are not really on."

He then revealed that he does not fight with his sisters and added: "Actually, we do not fight much; we are close and share many opinions about,quot;.

He also revealed that he would release a new album this year.

Towanda spilled tea on Toni and Birdman's romance saying, "Listen, we're together on this guys, it's fine. We know they're together, more or less, maybe. If they get married, we'll just be there. I just told Toni: "Just let me know what your date is and then I'll appear." Because I'm not planning anything anymore. "

Things seem uncertain for Birdman's romance right now.



