Todrick Hall left the paranoid after a fight with discontented staff

Attitudes Magazine / Conor Clinch

The student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; opens in a new interview in the magazine that says he's sleeping with one eye open & # 39; after being repeatedly accused of mistreating their employees.

Todrick Hall He is more cautious about who he allows to enter his "circle" after he has been accused of not paying artists and mistreating his employees.

The star rose to fame in "American idol"in 2009, before developing a successful career in music, television and theater, but was criticized last year as a dancer Thom White He shared a thread on Twitter about his negative experience of working with Todrick.

Thom claimed that he was not paid for dance work, and claimed that the artist discriminated against black dancers on the set, accusing him of asking: "Can I have some lighter people behind me?"

In an interview with LGBTQ Attitude magazine, the "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"Star opened up about the incident and thanked fans for supporting him despite the negative reports.

"My fans have been by my side, and they know my heart and my integrity, and they know what kind of person I am," he said. "They know that I would never intentionally do some of these things, none of the things that are said about me."

However, Todrick insisted that he has now become more cautious when it comes to the people he works with, and explained: "I will be more careful about who I let into my circle. My show is full of love and I focus on that every night … "

He added: "When a child comes and tells me that, because of my music and my message, they didn't take their lives, that they now wear high heels at school and are winning graduation queens. I will lie down with one eye open, but I that I am not going to stop doing is inspiring children. "

Following Thom's accusations, Todrick also faced claims of "Drag Race" student misconduct. Manila Luzon, who claimed that he also owed him money, while his former assistant Thomas McKissock He agreed with Thom's claims that he was late with payments and showed racist tendencies.