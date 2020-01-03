Today's Dylan Dreyer gives birth to Baby Boy

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
congratulations to Dylan dreyer!
the Today co-anchor and meteorologist and husband Brian File welcomed a baby named Oliver George File on January 2 Persons confirms The joy of the couple joins their son, Calvin File, 3, in the family. This news comes shortly after Dreyer's. Today The co-hosts threw a baby shower "sprayed,quot; in the air to celebrate.
"I feel like I'm on the final stretch," Dreyer told his co-hosts during the December celebration, sharing that his due date was January 8.
Dreyer was surprised by the "special guests,quot; in the air shower: her husband and son! Then she cried while playing videos of family members, wishing her the best in her last weeks of pregnancy.
Dreyer first announced his pregnancy in July, sharing the news about Today. He also revealed at that time that he would welcome a baby.
The pregnancy announcement came about three months after Dreyer opened up about having a miscarriage.
"We were very lucky with Calvin," Dreyer shared in April 2018. "We tried maybe one or two months."
"Nine months ago, we decided that we really wanted to have another baby," he shared. "I went to my OBGYN and simply said:" We've been trying for about six months, and I really don't know what's going on. But my cycles are everywhere. "
After doing a blood test, Dreyer learned that he had a "very low,quot; egg count. As he explained, "instead of having the ovule count of a 37-year-old person, I look more in the mid-40s."
He also learned that his uterus had two thirds closed as a result of the emergency caesarean section he had for his first child. Then, after undergoing surgery to remove scar tissue, Dreyer became pregnant.
About a month later, Dreyer experienced "massive,quot; bleeding and went to the doctor, who said the baby was fine. But then, after the bleeding continued, Dreyer returned to the doctor and learned that he had aborted.
"I am so blessed with the family that I have, but going through a miscarriage and not knowing what the future holds is emotional," Dreyer said at the time. "And I just want people to know that I'm having it too."
Three months later, when he announced his pregnancy, Dreyer revealed that the day IVF was about to begin, he received a call from the doctor telling him he was pregnant.
"I just want to thank everyone for the prayers, because I swear, the prayers and just exposing my story, they took me to where I am," Dylan shared in July.
Congratulations once again to Dylan and his family!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.