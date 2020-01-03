Today's Dylan Dreyer gives birth to Baby Boy

congratulations to Dylan dreyer!

the Today co-anchor and meteorologist and husband Brian File welcomed a baby named Oliver George File on January 2 Persons confirms The joy of the couple joins their son, Calvin File, 3, in the family. This news comes shortly after Dreyer's. Today The co-hosts threw a baby shower "sprayed,quot; in the air to celebrate.

"I feel like I'm on the final stretch," Dreyer told his co-hosts during the December celebration, sharing that his due date was January 8.

Dreyer was surprised by the "special guests,quot; in the air shower: her husband and son! Then she cried while playing videos of family members, wishing her the best in her last weeks of pregnancy.

Dreyer first announced his pregnancy in July, sharing the news about Today. He also revealed at that time that he would welcome a baby.

The pregnancy announcement came about three months after Dreyer opened up about having a miscarriage.