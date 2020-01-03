Tizzard seeks more joy from Tolworth Hurdle with Fiddlerontheroof | Racing news





Fiddlerontheroof is far and clear in Sandown

Fiddlerontheroof will offer Colin Tizzard a third victory in the last four renovations of the Unibet Tolworth rookie obstacle in Sandown on Saturday.

The Dorset driver won the prize for the first time with the impressive Oscar of Finland in 2017, while Elixir De Nutz made every yard of the race 12 months ago.

Fiddlerontheroof certainly seems to have pending claims, having made it the third lucky time over obstacles with a dominant display on the course and distance four weeks ago.

The purchase of £ 200,000 had previously pursued Thyme Hill in the Persian War in Chepstow, before being touched by the also promising Edwardstone on a more solid surface in Wincanton.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "He is in good shape and in good shape in the book during the season."

"He tested the last time he runs the soft ground in Sandown and the track. I think it's quite important since Sandown can catch some horses when the ground is soft. We don't have to worry about that and we're waiting to run it.

"I think this race will tell us a little more about where we are going. This has been the goal for a while and we will see if we advance it on the trip when the ground dries or not."

Emma Lavelle's Hang In There has a 5 lb rating higher than Fiddlerontheroof, as she recovered from knocking down her rider in unfortunate circumstances in her brave arc with consecutive victories at Exeter and Cheltenham.

Lavelle said: "It looks like a small competitive race, but that's just what you would expect in a grade one."

"It seems to be in very good condition. It is a lovely horse that loves racing. It pricks its ears and continues with the work."

"The terrain will be very difficult on Saturday. He drove it in Cheltenham, but I am pretty sure it will be better in a better terrain, simply because it is a lovely action horse. It is simply a typical Yeats on which it is really hard

"I think the terrain will turn it into a real test of endurance, which will be in your favor since it is a horse that will go further in time."

Silver Hallmark, trained by Fergal O & # 39; Brien, faces a step forward in the class, but there was much to like about his successful Chepstow debut in early November.

"The shape of Chepstow's career has not really worked, since McFabulous (runner-up) was hit again since then, but we are eager to run on Saturday," said O & # 39; Brien.

"He will love the soft terrain and the track will adapt to him. It is a good race and everything he does will not define his career, since we expect him to be a hunter two and a half miles / three miles away."

Irish hopes are carried by Jeremys Flame of Gavin Cromwell, who was last seen chasing Nicky Henderson's exciting horse Floressa in a mare race in Newbury.

"I don't know if it's good enough, but it has run well to finish second in good mare races the last two times and I think it should be fine on the ground," Cromwell said.

Nicky Henderson trusts the hat-trick that Son Of Camas is looking for in its bid for a sixth success at Tolworth.

The field is completed by Calva D & # 39; Auge, trained by Paul Nicholls, and Amy Murphy's outsider, Logan Rocks.