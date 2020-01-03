Tiny Harris gets excited with her daughter, Zonnique Pullins with this video and fans ask for new music

Tiny Harris praised her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, with a video on her social media account. She could not be more proud of her child and always makes sure to show her love and support publicly.

& # 39; @zonniquejailee She is definitely her mother's daughter in front of the camera, something I always emphasized … and all my girls killed him 💩 #OMGGirlz @jusbrezway @bahjarodriguez 👑💗💜💙💣💥🙌🏽 #ProudMama #SheAte #YoungNiqStar # Zonnique2020 coming soon, & # 39; Tiny captioned its post.

Fans are excited about Tiny's daughter; and keep asking for new music in 2020.

Somoene said, "Yes, very excited about Zonnique's new music," and another follower posted this: "The OMG Girlz were high and finished too soon! They need to make more music together."

A fan wrote: ‘Yes honey! I've been watching her since OMG Girls. It was definitely one of my favorite young girl group, "and another said," Ready for some NUNU! "2 years girlfriend too much. Her voice is so angelic. I love it,quot;

Someone else said: "I miss the omg girlz … I remember crying for months when they left," and an Instagram installer posted: "@majorgirl I hope she really comes back, she makes good music!"

A follower wrote: ‘Omg that scene with the halter and jeans and how he is dancing brought me an image of #Aaliyah. Man! SO GIFTED FAMILY!

A fan said: "@majorgirl, is ready to face the world." I love you, @zonniquejailee. "

Just a few days ago, Zonnique celebrated the birthday of his boo, Bandhunta Izzy, and shared some wonderful photos on his social media account with the two, along with an emotional message.

Tiny also wished her the best, and fans loved the fact that she called him her son.



