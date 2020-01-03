Tinashe apparently moves from Ben Simmons with the rumored former Kyle Kuzma of Kendall Jenner

WENN / Avalon / Apega / Avalon

It was previously rumored that the Los Angeles Lakers player was dating the 24-year-old supermodel after they were caught by the camera spending vacations together aboard a yacht.

It seems that Tinashe he has gotten a new man after his separation from Ben Simmons. The "2 On" singer sparked rumors that she might be dating another basketball player, Kyle kuzma, after they seemed to spend time together on Thursday night, January 2.

Both turned to Instagram Stories at almost the same time to share identical images. Tinashe gave his followers a video of her filming a couple of pieces of art in what appeared to be an apartment room, while Kyle published the same images in the form of an image. The two were not labeled or wrote anything in the caption, but it was more than enough to make fans speculate that they are one thing.

If the dating rumors are true, this is surely an interesting turn of the event. After all, just a few months ago, Kyle sparked dating rumors with Kendall Jenner, who reportedly will be with Ben now. In July of last year, the supermodel and the Los Angeles Lakers player were photographed spending the holidays together aboard a yacht. They were joined by a small group of friends at that time.

Meanwhile, Tinashe was previously in relation to Ben before he left her for Kendall. At that time, it was reported that the singer was very hurt by the development and began to harass the couple, but then made things clear. Stressing that she is not a "character in a silly story," the former contestant of "Dancing with the stars"He said:" The fact is that I was in love and I got hurt. I know that I am not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since then are complicated, to say the least, but I have never lied. And of course, I'm not a stalker. "

"I am sensitive as hell," he continued, "and I have emotions just like everyone else, and I am disgusting in most of these Hollywood things. I am not here to & # 39; prove & # 39; anything to anyone at end of the season. "I know that my purpose is to try to be the best of myself to bring positivity to the world, so here it goes. No more wasting energy, we all need to spend our time doing better things. "