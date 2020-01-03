Thousands of US troops will be deployed in the Middle East after the air attack that killed Qasem Soleimani

%MINIFYHTML278d4bfe20cdd0efabed98ec585d16319% %MINIFYHTML278d4bfe20cdd0efabed98ec585d163110%

# Roommates, after the deadly air raid that claimed the life of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, thousands of US troops are currently deploying in the Middle East.

According to reports, deployed troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82North Dakota Airborne Division. Before the air raid, the US armed forces UU. They had prepared themselves to deploy orders and would be required to send them to the Middle East if the situation deserved it.

However, those terms of implementation changed indefinitely after Qasem Soleimani was killed. The initial numbers of US deployment. UU. They included around 750 troops, that number increased to around 3,000 due to the air raid.

In addition, USA UU. It also recently reinforced the embassy in the Iraqi capital with a contingent of US marines. UU. From a crisis response working group based in Kuwait. Force Protection levels for all US military forces. UU. In the area of ​​operations of the Central Command they have increased in the last 24 hours.

The level of protection was raised from the level of Protection of the Force "Bravo,quot; to "Charlie,quot;, which applies "when an incident of terrorist or hostile act occurs within the area of ​​interest or intelligence of the commander, indicating an act hostile, some form of terrorist action or objective Elements, personnel or facilities of the Department of Defense.

The deployment of US troops comes after the Iranian government reported intense threats of a "severe revenge,quot; for the murder of Soleimani. It has also been reported that anti-terrorism officials are already on the lookout for possible reprisal actions by Iran and the various options of the regime for reprisals against the United States.

