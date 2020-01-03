Thousands of additional US troops heading to the Middle East: Report | News

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 additional soldiers to the Middle East from the 82nd Airborne Division as a precaution amid growing threats to US forces in the region, US officials said Friday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the troops would join the approximately 750 forces that were sent to Kuwait earlier this week.

US officials told the Reuters news agency earlier this week that thousands of additional soldiers could be sent to the region and had been told to prepare for deployment.

The reported deployment occurs after US President Donald Trump ordered the murder. of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, was killed by US forces in an air raid at Baghdad International Airport early Friday. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was also killed. Iran has threatened severe reprisals.

US officials have defended the measure, saying Iran planned imminent actions that threatened US citizens.

More soon …