There is no safe bet to win the NCAA Tournament thanks to this crazy season of college basketball

How crazy is this college basketball season?

According to BetOnline, there isn't a single team with more than 8 to 1 to win the NCAA championship. The team that carries the load of favorites, as it is, are the Kansas Jayhawks, who are 10-2 and occupy third place in the current Associated Press ranking.

There are three teams in 10 to 1, including the top-rated Gonzaga, Duke and Ohio State. Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State are 12 to 1.

There are seven teams with almost identical odds to win the championship. On the contrary, there are only 12 teams left in the search for the Super Bowl, and yet the Baltimore Ravens are a pretty clear favorite in about 2 to 1, with the 49ers and Chiefs in 4 to 1 and eight teams with odds of 10 to 1 or older, including the Bills, Texans and Titans, all as low as 50 to 1.

There are 28 teams with odds better than 50 to 1 to win the NCAA title.

This season of college basketball has only seen two teams (Auburn and San Diego State) last the new year with undefeated records, and only nine more (including West Virginia, Gonzaga, Memphis and Butler) who have lost only once.

The fact that the season has been wild is better encapsulated by this fact: Duke's only defeat was at home, against Stephen F. Austin, who lost his other two major games by a combined total of 22 points. But there is also the fact that teams like the State of San Diego (from 250 to 1 to 33 to 1) and West Virginia (from outside the board to 66 to 1) have seen their chances of winning the title increase.

This shows how the odds of the teams have moved only in the last month.

NCAA basketball odds to win the 2020 championship