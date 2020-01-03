The Wu-Tang clan musician marries five years after cutting his own manhood

%MINIFYHTML8d9665772189be66dde231f1c82c995f9% %MINIFYHTML8d9665772189be66dde231f1c82c995f10%

Andre & # 39; Christ Bearer & # 39; Johnson exchanges wedding vows with his girlfriend before New Year's Eve, five years after he cut his penis and tried to take his own life.

Former Wu Tang Clan Andre affiliate "Christ Bearer"Johnson is a married man.

The MC, who cut his own penis before jumping off the second floor of a Hollywood apartment building in April 2014, married his companion Cheryl in an intimate ceremony on December 30, 2019.

He told TMZ that the couple was a lifelong friend and went out for six months before walking down the hall, and gave credit to his wife for keeping him grounded and focused on his work.

According to the media, the couple is planning a second more extravagant ceremony.

After the painful incident of 2014, surgeons were able to rejoin their manhood, and the star embarked on a career as a comedian. Apparently he is also working on new music.