The U.S. Army UU. Provides more details about its revolutionary weapon system – Defense Blog

A recent press release from the US Army UU. It provides important new details about the revolutionary weapon system developed under the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program.

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center UU. (CCDC) currently works to increase Soldier lethality by reducing load and decision making while increasing capacity in a multi-domain environment.

The Next Generation Squad Weapon project consolidates ammunition and weapons, as well as an energy and data rail for the integration of next-generation fire control systems. The general system, which was designed to show advanced technologies and serve as a replacement for the M249 Squad automatic weapon, provides a lightweight and telescopic cartridge with greater lethality than current squad automatic weapons and weighing much lighter than the M249 Automatic weapons squad. The 6.8 mm bullet, designed internally, provides greater lethality and range than the current 5.56 mm Army bullets. This technology was transferred to the Project Manager (PM) for Soldier Lethality (formerly Project Manager for Soldier Weapons) within the Executive Office of the Soldier Program in fiscal year 2019.

The next generation squadron weapons (NGSW) development consists of the NGSW automatic rifle (NGSW-AR) and the NGSW rifle.

The NGSW will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the accuracy and ergonomics of a rifle, producing improvements in accuracy, range and lethality. The weapon will be light, shoot light ammunition and has an acoustic signature and reduced flash.

The Armaments Center will continue to design types of tracking bullets in direct support of Soldiers' operations in its Next Generation Ammunition Family project, which has multiple technological transitions until fiscal year 2023.

The Squad Combat Optic Performance Enhancement science and technology project is the Armament Center's solution for next-generation primary optical and fire control, similar in capacity to a target system in a combat vehicle but at a fraction of the size. The system consists of a direct vision optics with an augmented reality overlay, an adjustable laser rangefinder, a digital thermal and natural light weapons camera, and a controller designed to reduce the aiming error and increase the probability of hit. The Armaments Center will use the data collected from various Soldier contact points to influence the follow-up designs with the industry. This technology is scheduled to be transferred to PM Soldier Lethality in the middle of fiscal year 2020.

As the largest internal analytical capacity of the Army, the CCDC Data and Analysis Center supports the Soldier's lethality modernization priority by providing lethality, modeling and simulation analysis, cyber and electronic warfare, and vulnerability and prototype testing of Weapon for the Next Generation Squad Weapon. The Data and Analysis Center also performs analysis and evaluation of the vulnerability of electronic and electronic-optical warfare, infrared electronics for IVAS and the enhanced night vision goggles Binoculars.