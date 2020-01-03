The U.S. Army UU. Kill the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Qasem Soleimani under the direction of President Trump

%MINIFYHTML8c466a933dd62f5b071332615d591b2d9% %MINIFYHTML8c466a933dd62f5b071332615d591b2d10%

Roommates, the US Army UU. He has carried out an air strike against Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed after firing three rockets at his location.

According to CNBC, Donald Trump ordered the attack in an attempt to stop future plans of Iranian attacks. Although it is not clear whether or not the body had concrete plans to attack the US. In the US, Trump saw that it was necessary to eliminate any potential threat.

"This attack was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon said in a statement. "The United States will continue to take everything necessary to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world."

Soleimani was the leader of a special forces unit of the elite Revolutionary Guards of Iran, and had been a key figure in Iranian and Middle Eastern politics. According to reports, his death has increased the high tensions between Iran and the United States.

The Department of Defense issued a statement on the air raid and US concerns. UU. About oil prices.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of the US service and the coalition and for the injuries of thousands more, ”the statement said.

The statement goes on to say:

“I had orchestrated attacks against the coalition that culminated in the death and injury of additional US and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. "