The U.S. Air Force UU. Launch an amazing video of stealth bomber B-2 – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He has released the amazing video of the stealthy B-2 plane from the Whiteman Air Force Base.

This video, which shows the mission at the Whiteman Air Force Base, was made for the 2020 Roses Tournament.

According to Captain Jetson Airline News, overflights of US military planes on Colorado Boulevard have always marked the beginning of the Rose Parade. In the last 20 years, only one or two New Year's days had to cancel the overflight due to bad weather. Overall, January 1 always seems to produce a beautiful sunny day in Pasadena, California.

The military traditionally send different types of aircraft for overflight every year. The types of aircraft can vary between fighters and bombers, separately or in combination.

In 2020, the 509th Bomb Wing’s B-2 Spirit appeared as the only aircraft.

"When the B-2 flies over the Rose Bowl as it does every year, ladies and gentlemen, it is the sound of freedom," said Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson is the Commander, Center for Space and Missile Systems, Air Force Space Commando at Rose Bowl 2020, adding that "The (bomber) represents the United States Air Force in a way that helps us demonstrate this crowd and an entire nation, maybe even a whole world watching on television, how important the United States Air Force is to the defense of the free world. Hope is something that all Americans need all the time. "

Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) located approximately 2 miles south of Knob Noster, MO and 70 miles east-southeast of Kansas City.

The host unit in Whiteman AFB is the 509 Bomb Wing (509 BW), assigned to the Eighth Air Force of the Air Force Global Attack Command. The 509 BW operates the stealth bomber Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, designed to attack high-value targets that are out of reach of conventional aircraft or that are considered too well defended for conventional aircraft to attack without a high risk of loss.