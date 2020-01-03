The U.S. Air Force UU. Grants Raytheon $ 768 million contract for AMRAAM missiles – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. And Raytheon Company announced an agreement worth approximately $ 768 million for medium-range advanced air-to-air missiles, also known as AMRAAM, production lot 33.

"Raytheon Missile Systems Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a$ 768,283,907 non-competitive fixed price (firm) incentive contract for lot 33 of production of medium-range advanced air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM), ”says a Raytheon press release. "This contract provides for the production of AMRAAM missiles, captive air training missiles, orientation sections, AMRAAM telemetry system, spare parts and other production engineering support hardware."

The work will be carried out in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of February 28, 2023. This contract involves unclassified foreign military sales to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom, which represent 47% of the contract value.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hiring Office of the Air Domain Division, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

The AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon with operational flexibility in a wide variety of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface launch clashes. In the role of surface launching, it is the reference weapon in the NASAMS initiator.

On air-to-air paper, no other missile is compared to the AMRAAM missile. The advanced active guide section of the weapon provides the crew with a high degree of flexibility and lethality of combat. Its mature search engine design allows you to quickly find targets in the most challenging combat environments.

Coming from 37 countries, including the US In the USA, the AMRAAM combat-tested missile has been integrated into the F-15, F-16, F / A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated into the F-35 and support the initial operational capacity F-35B of the US Marine Corps. UU. As the only qualified air-to-air missile in the F-35.