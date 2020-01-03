The U.S. Air Force UU. Deploys Patriot land-to-air missile systems in the Middle East – Defense Blog

According to reports, the US Air Force UU. It is deploying Patriot PAC-3 ground-to-air missile systems in the Middle East after crowds waving militia flags stormed the US Embassy. UU. In Baghdad on Tuesday.

“The United States Air Force (USAF) is now deploying heavy equipment and weapons, including Patriot PAC-3 ground-to-air missile systems aboard three C-5Ms in Jordan to strengthen air defense capacity to protect its military bases from danger of ballistic attacks and cruise missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), ”journalist Babak Taghvaee said on his Twitter account on Friday.

According to Babak Taghvaee, the U.S. Army UU. Send modern Patriot land-to-air missile systems to face a possible cruise and ballistic missile attacks from the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Early, Donald Trump ordered an air strike that killed Iran's most powerful general in the early hours of Friday after an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad by a pro-Iranian mafia.

Suleimani, who led the Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria, was hit by the drone attack, while local allies of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) expelled him from the Baghdad airport. The de facto leader of the UGP, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a close associate of Suleimani, also died in the attack.

"General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," a Pentagon statement said. "This attack was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

The Iranian general was a cult hero for his fighters.

Iran's most powerful military figure was considered the strategic mastermind behind his vast ambition in the Middle East and the country's true foreign minister when it came to matters of war and peace.

As commander of the elite special forces, he orchestrated undercover operations, involving a network of proxy militias, throughout the region. He also commanded the political influence within Iran and was considered only surpassed by the almighty supreme leader of Iran.

He was widely considered a principal architect of President Bashar al-Assad's war in Syria, the ongoing conflict in Iraq, the fight against the Islamic State and many battles beyond.

Iranian officials are categorical: this is an act of war that must be met with "severe reprisals." Iran has many ways and means to counterattack as a long-standing crisis suddenly moves into a dangerous new chapter.