The trailer for Malang from Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be released on Monday

Many exciting movies are scheduled to be released in 2020 and one of those expected movies is Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, protagonist of Malang. Today, the creators of Malang released the official posters by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor from the movie. Not only this, but it was also announced that the the movie trailer will be released on January 6, 2020.

Director Mohit Suri went to his social networks to reveal the news: "Love is pure, also hate. #MalangFirstLook … The trailer is presented on January 6!"

The launch of Malang was scheduled for February 14 this year, however, the posters have February 7 as launch date making it obvious that they have decided to propose the film for reasons they know best.