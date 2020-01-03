The trailer for Malang from Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be released on Monday

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Many exciting movies are scheduled to be released in 2020 and one of those expected movies is Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, protagonist of Malang. Today, the creators of Malang released the official posters by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor from the movie. Not only this, but it was also announced that the the movie trailer will be released on January 6, 2020.

Director Mohit Suri went to his social networks to reveal the news: "Love is pure, also hate. #MalangFirstLook … The trailer is presented on January 6!"

Disha Patani Malang

The launch of Malang was scheduled for February 14 this year, however, the posters have February 7 as launch date making it obvious that they have decided to propose the film for reasons they know best.

Anil Kapoor Malang

Recent Articles

The trailer for Malang from Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be released on Monday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Many exciting movies are scheduled to be released in 2020 and one of those expected movies is Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani,...
Read more

Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Trump and Pompeo defend decision | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday defended the decision of the president of the United States to kill the Iranian military commander...
Read more

Bhad Bhabie denies having had plastic surgery

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie looks a little different these days, but the rapper jumped on social media to close rumors that he...
Read more

NeNe Leakes offers his gratitude to one of his friends who was always there when he needed her

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
NeNe Leakes feels grateful these days, and made sure to offer his gratitude to one of his friends who was always here when he...
Read more

Twitter fears war with Iran – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©