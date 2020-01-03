The title of Janhvi Kapoor and Roohi Afza of Rajkummar Rao changed again



Janhvi Kapoor and Roohi Afza of Rajkumar Rao are anxiously waiting for the audience due to their new pairing. Initially titled RoohAfza, the filmmakers changed it to Roohi Afza a couple of months ago. And now, the title of the movie has changed once again.



The horror comedy has now been titled Roohi Afzana. The update was revealed as part of Maddock Films' announcement of his next list, which includes Imtiaz Ali's untitled next, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan; Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon; and Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

In a statement, producer Dinesh Vijan said: "For the female protagonist, we needed someone who could easily portray two contrasting personalities and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she's excited for being molded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that. "

This will be Rajkumar Rao's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China. In addition to Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Varun Sharma. Directed by debutante Hardik Mehta, the film is now scheduled for a release in April 2020, delayed since its launch in March.