The supernatural resolution of Jared Padalecki is very beautiful

Jared Padalecki He has his eye on the prize. the Supernatural Star turned to social networks to share his 2020 resolutions and there is one that will make all members of the #SPNFamily smile.
Padalecki's multiple tweet thread included a jab in cost Misha Collins, "6) Make peace with,quot; Me Shuh "(first check the spelling of your name)", a reference to your next television project, a new version of Walker, Texas Ranger, "11) Walk along the mountain range. In Texas," and a promise to show fans when it comes to a close.
"And finally, 20) Give 100% of everything I have to the last 3 months of filming Supernatural. My castor deserves it. My crew deserves it. The #spn family deserves it. Sam Winchester deserves it, "he tweeted.
The final season of Supernatural, season 15, is currently broadcast on The CW. Padalecki has been sincere about his relationship with the program and whether or not he can say goodbye to Sam Winchester when that day comes.
"It occurred to me that I could never say goodbye to Sam Winchester, you know? It has been part of my life for 14 years, almost 15 years, it is part of me. I learned a lot from Sam, I learned a lot from Dean, I hope Sam has also learned something of Jared. I'll take that character with me. I mean, 15 years of my life is a long time to be really in debt on someone else's trip, so "I'll take it with me in some way, shape or form," he said.
Once Padalecki Wraps Up Supernatural will start working at Walker, a renewal of the Chuck Norrisfront series Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki is ready to produce the series and star as Cordell Walker, a widowed father who returns to Austin, Texas, after spending years undercover in a high profile case.
Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. in The CW.