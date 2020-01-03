The supernatural resolution of Jared Padalecki is very beautiful

Jared Padalecki He has his eye on the prize. the Supernatural Star turned to social networks to share his 2020 resolutions and there is one that will make all members of the #SPNFamily smile.

Padalecki's multiple tweet thread included a jab in cost Misha Collins, "6) Make peace with,quot; Me Shuh "(first check the spelling of your name)", a reference to your next television project, a new version of Walker, Texas Ranger, "11) Walk along the mountain range. In Texas," and a promise to show fans when it comes to a close.

"And finally, 20) Give 100% of everything I have to the last 3 months of filming Supernatural. My castor deserves it. My crew deserves it. The #spn family deserves it. Sam Winchester deserves it, "he tweeted.